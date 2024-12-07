CEO Murder, ‘Manson’ Wannabe, Hurricane Hippies, Political ‘Dick Pic’ – Week In Review 12/7/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Our lead story this week is the one that’s been driving headlines all over the world – the still-unsolved murder of health care executive Brian Thompson on the streets of midtown Manhattan.

Thompson, 50, was the chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare, one of the largest health insurers in the world. His shooting has sparked a nationwide manhunt for the unidentified suspect – as well as a worldwide conversation about the potential motive for the crime.

Jenn Wood and Dylan Nolan joined me to discuss this story in detail… including what we know about the investigation, the suspect being sought, the firearm potentially used to kill Thompson and the virulent feedback seen online in the aftermath of the executive’s violent end.

Jenn also stuck around to discuss details she’s uncovered in connection with a new true crime saga unfolding in the South Carolina Upstate – the story of accused murderer Brandon Barnes and the three women who lived with him in a house of horrors in Pendleton, S.C.

In other news, our Andy Fancher provided an update on the latest developments in western North Carolina as an unlikely assemblage of heroes continues picking up the slack in response to the ‘Appalachian Apocalypse.’ Andy spent eleven days on his latest trip to the region, joining the relief effort and preparing additional reporting chronicling the institutional failures in response to Hurricane Helene – and the people who are filling that void.

Finally, Dylan and I sat down to discuss the recent rise of South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace – who has Democrats in Washington, D.C. on their heels and Republicans in her home state scratching their heads wondering which office she will run for in 2026. As Mace’s star continues to rise, she opened up this week regarding a personal story involving domestic abuse allegations reportedly linked to her former fiancée – allegations which could figure prominently in multiple upcoming court cases.

Dylan also updated our audience on a scandal involving a leading South Carolina Young Republican and allegations of an unsolicited ‘dick pic‘ displayed publicly on his phone…

