Upstate Republican Leader Cited For Contempt Of Court

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The leader of a prominent Upstate, South Carolina Republican organization was sentenced to three months in jail this week for his alleged refusal to comply with multiple court orders.

According to a ruling issued on Monday (November 25, 2024) by S.C. circuit court judge Donald B. Hocker of Laurens, S.C., Greenville County Republican Party (GCGOP) chairman Jeff Davis was held in “civil contempt of court” for his “repeated, willful disobedience of and disregard for” numerous orders of the S.C. eighth circuit court and the S.C. court of appeals over the previous three years.

Specifically, Davis was accused of “willfully” disobeying and disregarding multiple orders compelling discovery, granting sanctions and awarding attorneys’ fees and costs related to civil actions he brought against multiple defendants in 2020.

One of the defendants? Former SCGOP chairman Chad Connelly, whom Davis accused of misappropriation in connection with the administration of a government-run school choice program.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Davis pursued the lawsuits against Connelly and others as part of a broader, ongoing battle over control of South Carolina’s modest school choice efforts. According to Hocker’s order, Davis represented himself in these civil actions – meaning he “assumed full responsibility for complying with the substantive and procedural requirements” of the Palmetto State’s rules of civil procedure.

“Nevertheless, (Davis) has repeatedly and willfully disobeyed the substantive and procedural requirements of the South Carolina rules of civil procedure and orders of this court and of the South Carolina court of appeals,” Hocker wrote in his ruling.

Davis cited poor health and financial hardship as reasons for his failure to comply with the orders. In a declaration (.pdf) submitted to the court on October 11, 2024, he indicated he was suffering from colon cancer requiring chemotherapy and multiple surgeries.

“I continue to deal with these severe health/cancer issues,” Davis wrote. “Given the substantial financial costs incurred because of the above health/cancer issues, I am currently not able to pay the court-ordered legal fees.”

Despite Davis’ declaration, the judge deemed these factors “insufficient to excuse” his conduct.

“(Davis) has failed to establish any cognizable defense to or convincing evidence in support of his claims of inability to comply with these orders,” Hocker wrote.

As a result of his contempt citation, Davis was ordered to spend “ninety days incarcerated at the Newberry detention center” – a term which would be suspended by the judge in the event Davis coughed up an estimated $40,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs related to the cases within ten days of the order being issued.

This is a developing story…

***

THE FILING…

(S.C. Eighth Circuit)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

