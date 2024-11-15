Rose Petal Murder: Trial Slated For January

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The murder trial of Zachary David Hughes – the classically trained concert pianist accused of perpetrating the ritualistic ‘Rose Petal Murder’ of 41-year-old Christina Parcell in October 2021 — is scheduled to begin in Greenville County, S.C. on January 13, 2025. The trial comes just over three years after Parcell’s murder.

To recap: On the morning of October 13, 2021, Hughes is accused of traveling via bicycle to 122 Canebrake Drive in Greer, S.C. and savagely murdering Parcell, who worked as a technician at nearby Foothills Veterinary Hospital in Greenville, S.C.

Hughes, 32, allegedly sprinkled rose petals around Parcell after dragging (and posing) her body in the front living room of a 2,100-square foot home owned by her sister. Parcell’s cause of death was recorded by the Greenville county coroner’s office as a homicide due to “multiple sharp force injuries.” Specifically, Parcell “was brutally stabbed to death in her neck and head area,” sustaining “approximately 31 different stab wounds by a sharp object.”

Hughes was arrested and charged with Parcell’s murder in November 2021. He was originally scheduled to stand trial on October 28, 2024. He has been held without bond at the Greenville County detention center since his arrest.

Parcell’s body was discovered shortly after 11:00 a.m. EST by her boyfriend, Bradly Post. While police were searching her home, they found evidence of child pornography (or “child sex abuse material”) linked to Post and Christina Parcell. Post is now facing five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, one count of third degree criminal sexual content with a minor and one count of buggery.

Post’s devices were seized by investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). His case is being tried by the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

Hughes’ trial – which was originally scheduled to begin this month – was delayed by a pre-trial discovery battle between his attorneys and prosecutors in the office of S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins. Hughes’ attorneys sought to compel the production of Post’s phone, while Wilkins’ office countered with a motion in limine (.pdf) asking the court to exclude any reference to – or evidence of – child pornography during the upcoming trial.

Prosecutors argued Post’s electronic devices have no relevance to the murder charges against Hughes and would “not assist a jury at arriving at the truth of an issue.” That purported connection is “completely untenable” based on the evidence prosecutors plan on presenting, per the motion.

As for Hughes, he has been linked to Parcell via 64-year-old music producer John Mello – Parcell’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her young daughter. Mello and Hughes “are very close friends,” Wilkins said, and the two reportedly used the encrypted smartphone application WhatsApp to communicate with each other.

In one conversation via WhatsApp on April 17, 2021, Mello indicated he had obtained Christina’s private number and instructed Hughes to use it to “harass the shit out of her.”

Authorities also uncovered numerous conversations between Mello and Zachary Hughes via WhatsApp between October 8 and October 13, 2021 – the day of Christina Parcell’s murder. On October 13, for example, there is a conversation in which Mello asked Hughes, “How did the music research go?”

“Good,” Hughes responded. “I’ll tell you over the phone.”

In September of 2023, Hughes and Mello were charged with first degree harassment and conspiracy for allegedly disseminating nude photos of Parcell to an undisclosed group of recipients. Those charges are pending. Mello was also facing a custodial interference charge related to the case, but was acquitted on that charge in April of this year.

As the trial approaches, count on our media outlet to closely follow this case — as well as all the criminal cases tied to this gruesome murder — and provide updated coverage. For more on the Rose Petal Murder, be sure to check out the first six episodes of our crime and corruption podcast FITSFiles (Apple, Spotify, Google) and check out this landing page…

