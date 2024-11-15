Myrtle Beach Man Arrested After Threatening to Kill Journalist

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Myrtle Beach, South Carolina man was arrested on Friday morning (November 15, 2024) by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after authorities say he made a series of “violent and hate-based threats to a news reporter.”

According to a press release from office of Damien Williams – U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York – 35-year-old Austin Suman sent messages over Facebook and email threatening a news reporter based in Orange County, New York.

Suman’s “numerous threats and ethnic slurs” were allegedly sent to the reporter following an article she wrote several years ago relating to his arrest for threatening a former roommate with a firearm – which resulted in his guns being taken away from him.

A complaint (.pdf) filed in connection with the case alleged that on Friday, November 8, 2024, Sulman sent multiple messages to the reporter – including one that read, “you are a dumb spick, we (are) coming for you.”

FBI agents on the scene in the Cresswind Neighborhood in Myrtle Beach. pic.twitter.com/5ryjrP1IZ4 — Robbie Harvey (@therobbieharvey) November 15, 2024

“(D)umb fuckin cunt . . . female journalist what a joke,” he added. “I will end you and your family.”

Suman further threatened the use of explosives on the victim’s residence, writing “I can blow your house off [its] foundation tread lightly.”

He also threatened harm to the reporter using firearms.

“Guess what I have now?” he wrote. “More (guns) than you or your family might know. Fucking spicks.”

In a statement, FBI assistant director in charge James E. Dennehy noted Suman “made numerous threats and ethnic slurs to a local news reporter to file a personal grievance against her for her previous reporting of his prior arrest.”

“His alleged threats to inflict significant harm with firearms and explosives were delivered with intimidation and prejudice,” Dennehy added. “Hiding behind a screen will not prevent the FBI’s pursuit of those who target others with hateful messages of violence and death.”

Sulman has been charged with threatening interstate communications, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison; willfully making a threat involving explosives, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison; and interstate stalking, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Federal officials noted the importance of protecting the free press in their aggressive response to these threats.

“The charges against the defendant demonstrate our resolve to work at lightning speed to neutralize threats against the press—which serves a vital role in our democracy. To any individual who dares to cross the line and make hate-based threats against members of our press: you will be found, and you will be held accountable for your actions.” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams

Suman’s case is being handled by the White Plains Division of the U.S. attorney’s office.. Assistant U.S. attorney Reyhan Watson is in charge of the prosecution.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Suman is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

THE COMPLAINT…

(U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York)

