Monkeys Escape From South Carolina Research Facility

Law enforcement officers in the South Carolina Lowcountry are on the hunt for dozens of monkeys which escaped a scientific research facility near Yemassee on Wednesday evening (November 6, 2024).

Officers with the Yemassee Police Department (YPD) are currently searching for 43 rhesus macaque primates that escaped from a local research facility overnight.

Hopefully these monkeys will fare better than the last macaque to go missing in the area…

The primates in question escaped from Alpha Genesis – a facility known by most locals as the ‘monkey farm’ – located on Castle Hall Road. According to its website, Alpha Genesis provides “primate research and development support to the scientific community.”

This has not been the first escape incident tied to Alpha Genesis. Eight years ago, 19 monkeys escaped and were returned after six hours on the run.

At 9:45 p.m. EST, the YPD put a notice out on Facebook advising residents to stay indoors – and to keep doors and windows secured to prevent the monkeys from entering homes. According to the post, traps have been set and thermal imaging is being used to assist with locating the animals.

Police have asked the public not to interact with any escaped primates if they encounter one, but to call 911 immediately.

In an update posted at 9:20 a.m. EST on Thursday, police confirmed none of the primates have been captured yet. Local law enforcement is working closely with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and state agricultural and wildlife officials to manage this incident effectively and humanely.

The Lowcountry has had a rash of escaped primates over the past six months. In May of this year, a fifteen-year-old Japanese macaque named Bradley was shot and killed after he escaped from his residential habitat in Walterboro.

The shooting unfolded after a multi-day search chronicled with sightings of the primate on social media…

