Missing Macaque Shot And Killed

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Memorial Day, news broke that a missing macaque in Walterboro, South Carolina – a primate which had been running wild throughout the town for nearly a week – had been “captured.”

As we reported at the time, the owner of the primate informed Colleton County animal control officials that “attempts to capture Bradley were successful.” Initial press reports suggested the animal had been safely reunited with its owner, Walterboro funeral home director Stephen Herndon.

Those reports were not accurate, however …

We began receiving word on Monday afternoon that Bradley’s “capture” was in fact something far more ominous.

***

We've received some troubling reports from Walterboro, S.C. regarding the fate of Bradley – the erstwhile missing macaque who was captured this morning. Nothing confirmed yet but our team is making calls and early returns are not encouraging. Stay tuned … #MissingMonkey — FITSNews (@fitsnews) May 27, 2024

***

Sources familiar with the situation have confirmed Bradley was shot and killed by a Walterboro resident after the animal allegedly “threatened or attacked” the individual’s dogs. The name of the individual – and the location of the shooting – have not been released.

According to our sources, the individual who shot and killed Bradley did so because he was “fearful for the safety of his animals.”

He may have had good reason, too.

Prior to the shooting, sources familiar with the search say Bradley broke into a private residence and threatened an animal there, as well. The macaque reportedly had issue with canines, sources familiar with his prior habitat noted.

Bradley escaped his habitat – where he had lived for the past six years – last Thursday (May 23, 2024). Herndon “immediately contacted” animal services director Laura Clark, indicating he felt he would be able to catch Bradley and bring him home using his own resources.

According to our sources, the 15-year-old animal had escaped on one prior occasion but was “almost immediately” recaptured. Sadly, that was not the case this time.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

County officials said Bradley’s owner confirmed to them on Tuesday that the primate had been shot. They also said the owner confirmed to them that a second macaque living on the property had been transferred to another location.

”Colleton County initially assisted Bradley’s owner in his search for the missing animal, however no Colleton County personnel or resources were aware of or involved in this incident,” deputy county administrator Meagan Utsey told us. “We have no information related to what happened except what the owner has shared with us.”

Japanese macaques – a.k.a. “snow monkeys” (Macaca fuscata) – are highly intelligent primates. They excel at climbing, swinging and swimming. Males average approximately 25 pounds and can live for up to thirty years.

Bradley’s escape became a social media sensation and sparked national media coverage. However, intense public interest purportedly hindered efforts to rescue him.

Count on this media outlet to provide additional updates on this developing story as they become available …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

