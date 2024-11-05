Election 2024: Day Of Decision

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Following a campaign marked by unprecedented chaos – including weaponized justice, attempted assassinations and an effective coup d’état on the Democrat side – America’s day of decision has finally arrived.

Tens of millions of voters will join the 83 million who have already cast ballots in deciding who will occupy the White House for four years beginning on January 20, 2025. Will former U.S. president Donald Trump triumphantly return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue? Or will vice president Kamala Harris – who replaced incumbent Joe Biden on the ticket three months ago – make history as the nation’s first female chief executive?

This tumultuous race is expected to come down to seven critical battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Per rolling averages from RealClearPolling, Trump entered election day with leads in Arizona ( +2.8 ), Georgia ( +1.3 ), North Carolina ( +1.2 ), Nevada ( +0.6 ) and Pennsylvania ( +0.4 ) while Harris led in Michigan ( +0.4 ) and Wisconsin ( +0.4 ).

Those numbers are all within the margin of error of most political surveys, and have held relatively steady for much of the past week. Meanwhile, Minnesota and New Hampshire – two states which lean toward Harris – have also been designated as toss-ups. On the fringes, Iowa, Ohio, Florida and Texas are listed as “leaning Trump,” while Maine, New Mexico and Virginia are listed as “leaning Harris.”

We will be tracking results on our map below, filling in the “expected” outcomes (shaded states) as well as the swing states (which are unshaded) – as well as any “unexpected” results. Below the map, we’ll be keeping tabs on the electoral vote count… and updating important developments on our live blog.

