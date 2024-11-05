FBI Columbia ‘Prepared’ for Election Day

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

At a nondescript field office in Columbia, South Carolina, innumerable agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are prepared to screen allegations of election-related federal crimes.

This Election Eve, FITSNews was granted an exclusive tour through FBI Columbia’s field office during their coordinated effort to protect election integrity ahead of America’s paramount election between Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump.

According to agents, FBI Columbia is one of 55 field offices to enact a 24/7 command post amid heightened concerns over election unrest. During Tuesday’s tour, plainly dressed agents garrisoned a series of LG Computers before a wall-to-ceiling media center blasting live news.

Partitioned by “intelligence” and “intake” placards, analysts watched as FOX News issued a breaking alert on Trump’s contested border wall. Behind them, a sharply dressed agent stood beside a loan, mobile whiteboard reading “Election Crime Coordinator” in red ink.

“[We’ve] been preparing for this day for well over a year,” announced Steven J. Jensen, Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of Columbia’s field office. “We’re staffing the command post with agents, intelligence analysts, data analysts…. to ensure our mission is carried out.”

According to Jensen, a carrousel of unspecified law enforcement and intelligence agency personnel is expected to visit FBI Columbia between Election Day, and Wednesday. This — to better understand the national status of election threats “if they exist.”

“We’ve conducted multiple scenario-based exercises with our partners,” noted Jensen to a captive audience of reporters on Monday. “We’ve engaged with key partners at the local, state and federal level. And we’ve created methods to expedite information sharing.”

***

During his question-and-answer with media, Jensen was grilled by reporter Ted Clifford of The State (Columbia, S.C.) newspaper on whether FBI Columbia would continue arresting individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, attack of the U.S. Capitol — in which six deaths were later attributed to the onslaught.

“Any questions, I would defer back to the district in Washington D.C.”

While 29 South Carolinians have since been charged for participating in Jan. 6, Jensen emphasized that FBI agents do not investigate municipal or state government crimes. He furthermore noted that agents neither investigate nor designate domestic terrorist groups.

“The authorities of the FBI are very narrow,” maintained Jenson. “Where the FBI has jurisdiction is civil rights violations, specifically where a voter’s rights have been suppressed, or someone has interfered with an individual right to vote… We treat each act as an independent act.”

Despite being charged with investigating allegations of ballot fraud, voter suppression, voter interference, campaign finance offenses and civil rights violations, Jenson obfuscated when questioned on whether FBI Columbia had probed such claims this election cycle.

“Right now, we’re in [the] information-gather phase,” said Jenson in response to FITSNews. “Are there allegations at the local, state or federal level? Our goal here, and across all 55 field offices of the FBI, is to coordinate that information so there’s a unified approach.”

SAC Jensen encourages anyone with allegations of federal violations or potential election crimes to call FBI Columbia at 803-551-4200, or the FBI hotline at 800-225-5324.

***

