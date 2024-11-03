The ‘Oracle’ Speaks: Robert Cahaly Makes 2024 Predictions

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Chaos has reigned during the 2024 election cycle – and there’s a better than average chance a race defined by unprecedented upheaval may not go gently into that good night as its moment of truth is now only days away.

What is the true state of play between former president Donald Trump and vice president Kamala Harris as election day draws nigh? We’ve written often about the polls over the last few weeks, but who better to put the recent flurry of numbers in perspective than one of the most respected pollsters in America: Robert Cahaly of the Trafalgar Group.

After some banter about our shared love of baseball (Cahaly attended game four of this year’s World Series with his father), we turned our talk to the election and his take on what is happening in all seven critical battleground states.

Are the polls – which dramatically understated Trump’s true levels of support in previous elections – going to get it right this time?

“People still do underestimate the Trump vote,” Cahaly said. “(Pollsters) say they may have corrected it, I don’t believe that.”

In assessing the mainstream polls, Cahaly was critical of their inflexible reliance on “hard orthodoxy.”

“They don’t know how to poll people who have a life,” he said. “People who have a life don’t answer 25-question polls. They just don’t… they’re not gonna do it.”

In breaking down his company’s surveys – including a final round of 2024 polls which are currently in the field – Cahaly talked about the various methods and devices he employs to get more accurate answers. One such method – which Cahaly credited to the late Rod Shealy, a legendary Palmetto political consultant – involves getting respondents to identify the candidate for whom they believe most of their neighbors are voting.

“You have to give people a polite way to tell you something impolite,” Cahaly said.

During our conversation, Cahaly predicted the outcome of six of the seven battleground states – calling Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania for Trump while projecting Harris as the winner in Wisconsin and Nevada. As for Michigan, he said the race was literally too close to call.

“That might be the one I tell you I don’t know for sure,” Cahaly said, referring to the Wolverine State.

If Cahaly’s battleground state projections are accurate, Trump would win the White House with 281 electoral votes – irrespective of what transpires in Michigan.

Where should election night audiences look to get a sense of where the race is headed?

“New Hampshire’s a great place to look,” Cahaly said. “If Trump is only losing New Hampshire by a few – like two points – or winning New Hampshire, get ready. It’s going to be a big night for Trump – big night. If he wins North Carolina by more than two-and-a-half or three points… it’s going to be a big night for Trump. If, on the other hand, North Carolina seems tight and… Trump loses (Virginia) badly, it could be a big night for Kamala.”

For South Carolina sports fans, our conversation ended with Cahaly sharing his thoughts on University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer.

“I see the improvement and I know that he’s at the heart of it,” Cahaly said. “He did not start with a lot and he has built very well. I’m just impressed by what he’s done.”

“He’s better coach than a lot of people give him credit for,” he added.

Once again, the ‘Oracle’ proved prophetic. Hours after our conversation, South Carolina upset No. 10 Texas A&M at Williams-Brice stadium on Saturday evening.

Will Cahaly’s crystal ball get it right again on Tuesday night? We shall see…

