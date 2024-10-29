‘Crucial Evidence’ Of Alex Murdaugh’s Innocence Was Nothing But Clickbait

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For many who followed the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga – which features no shortage of “loose ends” waiting to be tied up – the quest for certainty and resolution remains infuriatingly elusive.

While there has never been any doubt as to the culpability of disgraced 56-year-old attorney Alex Murdaugh – who was found guilty last year of murdering his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh – the truth about this savage crime has been difficult to pin down.

The case against Murdaugh was circumstantial from the beginning: No murder weapons were ever found. Other than dogs and chickens, there were no witnesses. There was no damning DNA evidence – and the investigation included several missteps. The only thing conclusively proven at trial? That Murdaugh lied about being at the scene of the murders – and continued to lie during his testimony.

Based on the flood of compelling evidence presented to jurors, though, that was enough… although prosecutors will likely wind up having to retry this case based on jury tampering allegations (and attendant theories about alleged jury rigging).

***

While the legal drama continues to play out, the lingering uncertainty surrounding the crime itself continues to fuel all manner of suspicions – flames adeptly fanned by Murdaugh’s legal team.

A blaring headline in The New York Post this week stoked those flames even further… albeit if only for a nanosecond.

“Buyer of Alex Murdaugh’s murder house claims he’s found evidence proving convicted killer is innocent,” the headline read.

What… what?

Citing an “exclusive” article on Realtor.com – that bastion of investigative journalism – the Post story posited that the man who purchased the former Murdaugh hunting property, “Moselle,” earlier this year at auction had “uncovered a crucial piece of evidence proving the disgraced South Carolina lawyer is an innocent man.”

True crime aficionados were agog…

Crucial evidence? Of Murdaugh’s innocence?

***

Sgt. Dathan Varnadoe with the Colleton County Sheriffs Office points to the entrance near the kennels at the Moselle property in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool

***

Minds raced as fingers fumbled to click on the story. Breaths were drawn and held in rapt anticipation as cell phone and tablet screens came to life – pulling up what everyone assumed would be a bombshell development in the case.

Did the new owner find the missing guns? Did he stumble upon shell casings the police missed? Did he retrieve some other piece of evidence which would prove there were multiple shooters? Did he find something which would reveal the identity of alleged co-conspirators?

Local audiences were especially curious. They knew that new property owner Alexander Wallace Blair – who purchased Moselle for $1 million in February 2024 – was undertaking a “roof to subfloor” renovation of the main house. Did he find something hidden under the floorboards? Something which would point investigators in a new direction?

Um… no. On all counts. No.

The “exclusive” report – breathlessly touted by the Post as a “shocking” discovery – turned out to be nothing but a recycling of the defense’s widely dismissed reconstruction of the crime scene during Murdaugh’s double homicide trial last year.

“I have the door and the window from the dog kennel,” Blair told Realtor.com. “(Murdaugh) is a big man, he was even bigger back then, and he’s too big for the bullets to have gone through in the way that they did.”

***

***

Far from uncovering any new evidence in the case, Blair was simply offering his opinion on old evidence – an opinion most have already discredited. While Realtor.com can be forgiven for not knowing the difference, the Post has covered this case for far too long (and covered it far too well) to lead its audience on such a wild goose chase.

While Blair razed the dog kennel and airplane hanger on the Moselle property – the site of the murders – according to Realtor.com he kept “the kennel door and window that contain the bullet holes.” Both items provided “clear evidence of Murdaugh’s innocence,” he claimed.

Hmmmm…

That was certainly the defense’s theory during the trial, but as I noted at the time it was not a particularly compelling theory… and was generally disregarded by most of the jurors. Also, having already seen the graphic crime scene and autopsy photos – which remain under seal – most of the jurors already knew the prosecution’s theory of the how the shooting went down was consistent with the wounds they observed on the two victims.

Unlike the defense’s theory…

FITSNews has been exceedingly critical of the state in the aftermath of the trial. I believe its investigators and attorneys have been far more interested in protecting their verdicts than they have been in seeking the truth regarding the jury tampering that took place during the trial. Accordingly, I’ve blasted them repeatedly for their ongoing obfuscation. I’ve also steadfastly defended Murdaugh’s Sixth Amendment right, which I believe was clearly violated during his trial.

No one is more open than FITSNews to receiving and reviewing credible new evidence in this case… irrespective of which side it incriminates or exonerates. But this? This ain’t it… and frankly, the Post should be embarrassed for publishing such tripe in what certainly appears to be a shameless bid for clicks.

***

