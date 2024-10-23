Write-In Candidate To Challenge Former S.C. Freedom Caucus Leader

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The former vice chairman of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus – who is reportedly staring down the business end of a federal child porn investigation – is now facing an electoral challenge.

State representative R.J. May III of West Columbia, S.C. is unopposed on the November 5, 2024 ballot. The Republican lawmaker – first elected in 2020 – was one of the top targets of the GOP establishment in the 2024 primary election.

But the status quo failed to take him out… or any Freedom Caucus members, for that matter.

Despite being targeted for defeat, May easily vanquished establishment challenger Lorelei Graye in the June 11, 2024 GOP primary election – drawing 68.2 percent of the vote. No Democrats filed for the seat. As a result, May’s name is the only one on the ballot in next month’s election to represent S.C. House District 88 (.pdf).

A lot has happened since May’s primary victory, however…

As FITSNews exclusively reported, agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) special investigations unit (HSI) seized multiple devices while serving a warrant on May’s home on August 5, 2024. While details regarding the raid were not immediately available, our media outlet subsequently confirmed it was focused on allegations related to child sex abuse materials, or “CSAM” – more commonly known as child pornography.

May has gone radio silent in the aftermath of the allegations – which spawned rumors, speculation, conspiracy theories and political drama. So far, no charges have been filed in connection with the investigation into May.

To read our latest on the saga, click here…

This week, Lexington County native Brian Duncan announced his intention to challenge May as a write-in candidate – citing the incumbent’s failure to respond to the allegations against him. Duncan – a military veteran – ran for this seat in 2020, finishing fourth in a five-candidate field.

“It has now been 71 days since the raid, and RJ May has remained silent and absent from his duties in Lexington County,” Duncan’s announcement noted. “While he has not been charged in connection with any crime, and if eventually charged, he would be entitled to due process — his silence and abandonment of his position are deeply concerning. The nature of these accusations is abhorrent, standing in stark contrast to everything RJ May has publicly claimed to represent, as well as the values of our community. Even his Freedom Caucus colleagues, who are typically in lockstep with him as a founding member, have failed to come to his defense or speak out on the allegations.”

“Our community deserves better than a politician who hides from accountability,” Duncan said. “We need someone who will stand up, speak the truth, and put the people first. That’s why I’m stepping up to provide voters with a real choice on November 5th.”

Duncan’s candidacy received an endorsement from outgoing state senator Katrina Shealy, who was defeated in the 2024 GOP primary.

“The people of District 88 deserve a representative who is present, accountable, and committed to the well-being of our community,” Shealy said. “Brian Duncan has the integrity and courage to step up when others have failed. We need him in the State House now more than ever.”

Write-in campaigns have rarely succeeded in the Palmetto State – at any level. However, they are not unprecedented.

In 1954, the late Strom Thurmond won a write-in campaign for the U.S. Senate – one of only three U.S. senators ever elected via this method. Thurmond went on to be elected to the Senate another eight times (twice as a Democrat and six times as a “Republican”).

