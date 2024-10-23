South Carolina Early Voting: The Surge Continues

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Another day, another record. Early voting in South Carolina shot through the proverbial roof on Monday (October 21, 2024), with an unprecedented 126,741 registered voters casting their ballots for the 2024 general election.

That total didn’t stay “unprecedented” for long, though…

Yesterday (October 22, 2024), this mark was eclipsed by yet another stampede to the polls. According to SCVotes.gov, 127,792 registered voters cast ballots on the second day of early voting – bringing the two-day total to a whopping 254,533 votes cast.

How do these numbers compare to previous early voting cycles in the Palmetto State? Our inimitably incredible research director, Jenn Wood, has got you covered…

Through just two days, 7.43 percent of South Carolina’s 3.42 million registered voters have already banked their ballots. Also, the current early voting total represents 10.04 percent of the 2.53 million registered voters who participated in the last presidential election in South Carolina.

That is significant, people… and again, we are only two days into a 12-day early voting period.

Expect those numbers to soar over the coming ten days… especially this Saturday (October 26, 2024) when voters are off of work.

Early voting began Monday and is scheduled to run through Saturday, November 2, 2024. With the exception of next Sunday (October 27, 2024), early voting centers are open from 8:30 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. EDT across the state.

Where should you go to cast your ballot? SCVotes.gov has got you covered…

As previously noted, South Carolina is not a competitive state in the 2024 presidential race. Donald Trump won the Palmetto State handily in both 2016 and 2020 – and is a virtual lock to win its nine electoral votes on November 5. No Democrat has carried the Palmetto State since Jimmy Carter did it in 1976 – and Kamala Harris isn’t going to break that streak. Similarly, no Democrat has won election at the statewide level since 2006.

