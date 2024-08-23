Sources: Feds Seized Multiple Devices From South Carolina Lawmaker

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) special investigations unit (HSI) seized multiple devices – and are seeking additional search warrants – in connection with a federal investigation involving South Carolina state representative R.J. May III, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the inquiry.

As previously reported by FITSNews, federal agents executed at least one search warrant on May’s West Columbia, S.C. address on August 5, 2024. That early-morning search took place in the presence of May’s wife and minor children.

In the immediate aftermath of the execution of the warrant, May is said to have told members of the ultra-conservative S.C. Freedom Caucus to “blast the deep state” prior to disabling his official Facebook page – and ceasing all communication with the media.

While details regarding the raid were not immediately available, our media outlet subsequently confirmed it was focused on allegations related to child sex abuse materials, or “CSAM” – more commonly known as child pornography.

Following our exclusive coverage, this story has been dominated by rumors, speculation, conspiracy theories and (most recently) political drama. Very little in the way of new information about the status of the criminal inquiry has been made available, however.

Until now, that is…

According to our sources, in addition to the revelation about the number of electronic devices seized from May’s home (as many as a half-dozen or more devices were taken, we are told), multiple additional warrants are being sought in connection with the inquiry.

Not only that, we have learned material obtained from at least one device belonging to May is already in the process of being “analyzed” by federal agents.

Last but not least, we have been able to confirm the investigation into May involves information related to a messaging application – although our sources declined to specify which app was allegedly involved.

First elected to the S.C. House of Representatives in 2020, May remains a sitting member of the S.C. General Assembly. He also remains president of Ivory Tusk Consulting — a political consulting and public relations agency headquartered in Lexington County.

According to its now-disabled website, May’s firm has collaborated with (among others) U.S. congressmen Russell Fry and Joe Wilson, S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, Lexington County sheriff Jay Koon, Berkley County sheriff Duane Lewis and at least three sitting members of the S.C. Freedom Caucus.

May’s caucus allies, who recently secured two seats amidst a seven-figure smear campaign from the establishment wing of their party, have thus far refrained from commenting on the probe into their former vice chairman.

Since falling under federal investigation, the whereabouts of May and his family have remained unclear. The state lawmaker has yet to respond to multiple media requests from this outlet.

Count on FITSNews to continue sifting through fodder from the rumor mill to bring our audience information we were able to verify from our network of sources…

