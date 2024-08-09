Somebody’s Feeling Froggy About Our RJ May Coverage

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On the upcoming edition of our Week in Review program – which airs tomorrow (August 10, 2024) – I open the episode by addressing our recent coverage of allegations involving South Carolina state representative RJ May III of West Columbia, S.C.

For those of you who missed it, on Monday I reported that a search warrant had been executed at May’s home by agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) special investigations unit (HSI). The following day, I reported the focus of the investigation involving May was related to allegations of “child exploitation” – specifically allegations tied to child sex abuse materials (or “CSAM”), more commonly known as child pornography.

In both of those stories, I reported solely on what I was able to verify independently from multiple sources with direct knowledge of the investigation. Rumors were (and are) running rampant, but I stuck to what I could confirm based on conversations and information shared by people who were (and are) in a position to know.

Further, I took care to assert in both articles that May had “not been charged in connection with any crime” – and that in the event he was charged, he would be entitled to due process including “the presumption of innocence.”

Which he absolutely would (and should) be…

Reporting on such allegations is never enjoyable… and that’s been especially true in this case. Aside from the sheer weight of the situation – and concern for the alleged victims and their families – there is an unavoidable political angle to consider.

Ideologically speaking, I have been a fairly consistent ally of May and other members of the S.C. Freedom Caucus over the last two years. In fact, I endorsed the entire Freedom Caucus slate in the run-up to the 2024 partisan primary elections on June 11. RJ May has personally appeared with me in our studios, and my assessment of him has always been that of a trustworthy advocate for many of the fiscal policies I support.

Given my prior political reporting on May, on Tuesday afternoon I made the editorial decision to ask Andy Fancher to take over all future reporting on this story. Andy agreed to my request, and on Wednesday morning began his work on the case.

The following day, Thursday (August 8, 2024), I was forwarded an article written by an individual named Evan Mulch. This individual purports to represent a group called United Patriots Alliance. Mulch’s article – entitled ‘DHS Needs To Stay Away From RJ May‘ – referred to “the unconstitutional DHS’s pursuit” of May.

“DHS should not be operating in South Carolina,” Mulch wrote, speculating May was being targeted because of his ideology and the fact he was an “emerging threat” to the federal government.

Mulch went on to speculate May could have been the victim of “a plan to plant child porn” on his electronic devices, citing allegations that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) years ago intended to “plant child porn” on a computer belonging to the husband of Sharyl Attkisson, a former CBS News reporter who drew the ire of former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder during the ‘Fast and the Furious’ gun-running scandal.

As for this journalist, Mulch had a few choice words to spare.

“(Will) Folks likes to see himself as the director of the South Carolina soap opera, often playing the role of reporting news in an outlandish way rather than with a principled American tone,” he wrote. “That being said, it’s important that we report this story in the manner that principled Americans should.”

I’m sorry … “a principled American tone?“

I don’t understand: Is this guy asking for more vibrato? Better inflection? Less alliteration? Victorian diction? Oxford commas?

The gist of Mulch’s criticism, though, is that DHS “has no constitutional authority to operate in South Carolina.”

“The states never gave the federal government authority to create DHS in the U.S. Constitution,” he wrote, urging his audience to contact governor Henry McMaster and deliver the following message about “wrap-up smear campaigns” which “planted child porn on the computers of innocent Americans.”

Take a look…

“Remind (McMaster) that he took an oath that includes stopping unconstitutional federal organizations from entering our state and that he and the state legislature must stop DHS!” Mulch wrote. “The investigation of Rep. May should be done with local authorities!”

To be clear: I have no position on the constitutionality of DHS or the authority of HSI to investigate these matters. Frankly, that sounds like an interesting case study to me. I don’t recall ever weighing in on the subject, but we did publish a guest column from Ron Paul referencing it in 2015 – and Paul clearly came down on the “unconstitutional” side of the argument.

Worth noting, though? Agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) did participate in the execution of the search warrant at May’s home – indicating there could be a state component to the investigation (or at the very least some level of state involvement).

But that’s not my point…

My point is while Mulch was licking stamps as a wet-behind-the-ears field coordinator for the John Burch Society, my media outlet was publicly calling out the feds for usurping South Carolina’s right to prosecute convicted white supremacist killer Dylann Roof.

“Seriously … this isn’t 1950,” I wrote in November of 2016. “Present-day South Carolina is more than capable of dispensing fair and even-handed judgment in racially sensitive cases.”

“Roof clearly committed this crime, and… he clearly deserves to die for it,” I added. “But such a determination should be left to the state.”

Not only did I slam the feds’ decision to “abrogate South Carolina’s sovereignty” in the Roof case, I pointed out it was federal law enforcement which dropped the ball and allowed Roof to purchase the gun he used during the commission of those savage slayings in the first place.

So yeah… stick that in your John Burch pipe and smoke it.

Look, I have no problem with people calling out what we report – or how we report on it. Such criticism is an integral part of the marketplace of ideas – and Mulch is well within his right to raise it. Good criticism makes those willing to accept it better. Hell, I’ll even publish Mulch’s musings here on this outlet if he permits. But… I’ll be triple-dipped in goat dung before I let some fringe right-winger accuse me of being as part of some “shady” conspiracy involving the federal government (on an issue I’ve explicitly called the federal government out on, no less).

