South Carolina Prosecutors Honored

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A pair of South Carolina state prosecutors were recognized by their federal colleagues this week, according to a news release from the office of U.S. attorney Adair Ford Boroughs.

Per the release, deputy solicitor Ashley Hammack of the S.C. second judicial circuit and assistant attorney general Kinli Abee were honored as the 2024 recipients of the Ernest F. Hollings awards for excellence in state prosecution. The Hollings’ awards – which recognize “excellence and achievement in the criminal justice system” – were previously announced at the S.C. Solicitors’ Conference in Myrtle Beach, S.C. earlier this month.

Hammack has been with the second circuit – which includes Aiken, Bamberg and Barnwell counties – since August 2012, serving as deputy solicitor for the past four years. During much of her tenure, she has focused on prosecuting sex crimes – and crimes against children.

A graduate of the University of Georgia school of law, Hammack previously attended Clemson where she graduated from the school’s honors college.

***

Kinli Abee (left) and Ashley Hammack receiving their awards at the S.C. Solicitors’ Conference. (Commission on Prosecution Coordination)

***

Abee has served as assistant deputy attorney general in the office of Alan Wilson since July 2013, working with the special victims’ prosecution team. Her unit handles cases involving human trafficking, sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse. Prior to her work at the state level, Abee served as a prosecutor in the S.C. seventh judicial circuit.

A graduate of the Charlotte School of Law, Abee received her undergraduate degree from Wofford College – double-majoring in government and philosophy.

Conceived in 1996 and first presented in 1997, the Hollings’ awards were created “as a means for federal prosecutors to take the lead in publicly recognizing their state court colleagues who generally must do much more with much less.” The brainchild of former U.S. attorney J. René Josey, the awards are “presented annually to recognize an assistant solicitor in each of the following categories: (1) excellence in prosecution in the court of general sessions; and/or (2) excellence in prosecution in the family courts.”

In 2006, a third category was added to recognize an assistant attorney general.

Honorees are chosen by the chairman of the South Carolina Commission on Prosecution Coordination, the president of the S.C. Solicitor’s Association, the chief of South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, and the John Justice family.

We hope our audience will join us in congratulating Hammack, Abee and all the circuit, state and federal prosecutors who work tirelessly to hold those who commit crimes – especially violent crimes against the most vulnerable among us – accountable for their actions.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

