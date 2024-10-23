Pee Dee Jailbreak: Two Of Four Escaped Detainees Back In Custody

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced this week that two of the four inmates who escaped from the Chesterfield County detention center earlier this month are back in custody.

FITSNews previously reported that four inmates – Emanuel Robson Planco, Anton Conway Bennett, Kyonne Marquise McLeod and De’Shawn Malik Fox – escaped the rural Pee Dee jail last week, getting a six-hour head start on deputies of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Planco was apprehended by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) on Thursday (October 17, 2024). As CCSO and SLED continued their search, Bennett was arrested in Halifax County, North Carolina.

SLED, CCSO and other law enforcement agencies are still searching for McLeod and Fox, who escaped alongside Planco and Bennett in the third jailbreak from this 60-year-old facility in the last four months.

Although a headcount of detainees is performed every morning and evening, Chesterfield County sheriff Cambo Streater noted the facility is deteriorating and overcrowded. Built to accommodate 95 detainees, it is currently housing 130 .

“We have them in areas that are secure areas,” Streater said. “But you know, we only have so many people. And you can’t watch everything at every time. But that is a part of our investigation. We are going to look and see exactly what happened.”

Inmates charged with escaping from detention centers in South Carolina can face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Anyone with information on McLeod or Fox’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency or dial 911 in the event of an emergency situation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from J. L. Mann High School in 2021. She is currently a senior at the University of South Carolina majoring in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

