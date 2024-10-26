Pee Dee Jailbreak: All Escapees Back In Custody

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

All four inmates who escaped from the Chesterfield County, South Carolina detention center earlier this month are back in custody, according to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

According to a news release from the statewide agency, officers of the Darlington, S.C. police department arrested detainees De’Shawn Malik Fox and Kyonne Marquise McLeod on Friday (October 25, 2024) on charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Fox and McLeod are currently being held at the Darlington County detention center.

FITSNews’ Erin Parrott previously reported that Fox and McLeod – along with Emanuel Robson Planco and Anton Conway Bennett – escaped from Chesterfield’s jail last week, getting a six-hour head start on deputies of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Planco was subsequently apprehended by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) last Thursday (October 17, 2024). Meanwhile, Bennett was arrested in Halifax County, North Carolina.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Chesterfield County sheriff Cambo Streater blamed the escape on a deteriorating, overcrowded jail which is currently housing significantly more detainees than it was designed to accommodate.

“While these arrests return all four escaped inmates to custody, the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the escape,” Streater said in a statement distributed by SLED.

Streater’s office also thanked “all of the law enforcement agencies that assisted in apprehending these inmates.”

Inmates charged with escaping from detention centers in South Carolina can face up to fifteen years in prison if convicted. Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised in the event charges related to their escape are filed – and in the event the investigation into their escape yields anything of note.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

