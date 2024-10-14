Former Girlfriend of Brandon Barnes Details Horrific Abuse

When Kathrine – whose last name we are withholding – first heard that 20-year-old Jessica Barnes of Pendleton, South Carolina had been reported missing, her first thought was a hopeful one. She said she hoped Jessica had been able to escape an abusive relationship just as she had done two years earlier. Perhaps the worst case scenario everyone feared was, in fact, a best case scenario.

Deep inside, though, Kathrine was worried because she had lived with Barnes’ husband – 21-year old Brandon Barnes – for over a year prior to escaping what she described as horrific abuse.

After learning Brandon Barnes had been arrested and charged with Jessica’s murder – along with two alleged co-conspirators, 20-year-old Victoria Tippett, and 20-year-old Kendall Mims – Kathrine said she broke down crying.

“I was hoping it wasn’t true,” she said.

***

Kendall Mims Brandon Barnes Victoria Tippett

***

According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying the warrant for Barnes’ arrest, though, it was true. In that document, Barnes was accused of “using his arms to strangle (Jessica) to death” at a pool house in Pendleton, S.C. on August 2, 2024 – the day after she was last seen alive.

Barnes has been charged with murder, while Mims and Tippett have been charged with accessory after the fact, obstruction of justice and misprision of a felony. Additional charges could be forthcoming.

While Jessica’s family was relieved to have answers, for Kathrine the arrest of Barnes brought back memories of a part of her life she was desperately trying to forget.

***

‘HE BASICALLY KEPT PUNCHING ME OVER AND OVER AGAIN’

Like Jessica, Kathrine met Brandon Barnes online in 2021. The two were just friends at first, but the relationship became more than that after his mother and step-father kicked him out of their home in North Carolina. That’s when Barnes moved to South Carolina to live with Kathrine. While they were living in South Carolina, Kathrine gave birth to the couple’s first child – a daughter.

Barnes fought often with Kathrine’s father, and before long they were asked to leave the home he had given them. At this point, the young family moved to Apopka, Florida to live with Barnes’ legal guardians, Richard and Kathy Johns. According to Kathrine, the already abusive relationship deteriorated further.

“When we went to Florida is when he progressed to trying to choke me and leaving marks all over me, to the point I have scars on my body,” she said.

When asked if the Johns’ knew about the abuse she was enduring, Kathrine said, “they knew.”

“They actually kicked him out of their house for two days, but let him back in, stating that he changed when I begged them not to, because I know he didn’t change,” she said. “It was so bad that he used to lock me in my room with a padlock on the outside of my door, and he would drug me up with Benadryl so I’d sleep all day and couldn’t go nowhere.”

***

Kathrine said she repeatedly tried asking for help, but “they would literally just keep telling me that it was nothing.”

After two months in Florida, Kathrine was desperate to get out of the relationship. With nowhere to go – and no one to help her – she devised a plan.

“I kind of told Brandon a lie,” she recalled. “I told him I could get my old house in Maine. My family is from Maine, so we went up there. I when we were up there, I was looking for places where I could get out, because I have a lot of family up there, where I could hide.”

“He was not happy when he found out I lied about the house,” she said.

According to Kathrine, he punched her repeatedly upon learning of the deception. The injuries the young mother sustained put her in the hospital. No charges were filed against Barnes, however.

At the time of the alleged attack, Kathrine was pregnant with the couple’s second child.

***

***

Kathrine said Barnes didn’t limit his assaults to just her. One day, she said their infant daughter was crying and while Kathrine was preparing a bottle for her, Barnes strangled her.

The third time Kathrine landed in the hospital following an alleged assault from Barnes, someone finally saw the desperation in her eyes.

“The nurse actually came in and talked to me, told me that she knew a place where I could go and hide,” she said.

That place was a safe house for battered women. While Kathrine relocated her young family and started working to earn enough money to get back home, the courts in Maine finally got involved. On October 6, 2022, a judge issued a order of protection from abuse for both Kathrine and her young daughter.

***

‘MY FIRST THOUGHTS WERE, HOW TO PROTECT MY KIDS’

After staying in the safe house, Kathrine worked and saved money to move back home. Despite the protection order, her ex-boyfriend frequently contacted her via Facebook Messenger. He once pretended to be Kendall Mims by using her account to get information from Kathrine. It never took Kathrine long to figure it out, though, and she quickly blocked the account.

Kathrine was fortunate. Unlike Jessica Barnes, she managed to escape with her life. When she heard Jessica was missing, she contacted investigators to let them know about the charges Barnes had in Maine – and to make sure they knew what she had allegedly endured.

While it was difficult to learn of Jessica’s death, Kathrine’s first concern was how to protect her kids from everything that was happening.

Despite all she allegedly endured, Kathrine says she has hope she’ll get closure.

Like Jessica’s mother, Cecilia Varvara, Kathrine hopes to spread awareness about domestic violence in the midst of the tragic death of Jessica Barnes. She told us she would advise anyone looking for help escaping abuse to find a church.

“I actually went to a church,” she said. “They’re the biggest reason I got away from him. If I could say anything, you can always talk to someone at a church. They’ll always keep it discreet, and they’ll get you the help you need.”

***

Domestic violence takes on many forms and its impact can leave lasting scars, both visible and invisible. Abuse can be physical, emotional, psychological, sexual, or financial, making it difficult for victims to escape the cycle of violence. Understanding these dynamics is crucial in supporting those affected.

However, it is important to acknowledge that reading or engaging in discussions about domestic violence can be deeply triggering. If you or a loved one is in crisis, there is help available.

Crisis Support

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or need immediate support, the 988 Lifeline is available 24/7. You can reach it by calling or texting 988.

Domestic Violence Resources

The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides confidential support to victims of domestic violence, offering guidance, safety planning, and resources to help navigate the complex situation. They can be reached at 800-799-SAFE (7233).

Victim Connect Resource Center focuses on providing victims of stalking and harassment with safety tips and a toolkit to stay secure when using technology. The Victim Connect Resource Center Hotline is available for calls or texts at 1-855-484-2846 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These organizations are dedicated to helping victims feel safe and regain control of their lives. No one should face violence or abuse alone. If you or someone you know is in danger, don’t hesitate to reach out for support.

***

***

