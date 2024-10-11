Appalachian Apocalypse: Weathering The Storm

“(The water) just kept rising… you could watch it rise. It was going that fast.”

Like many western North Carolina residents, Joe Bryant and his 11-year-old dog remain displaced and without answers after Hurricane Helene reduced portions of the Blue Ridge mountains to a splintered debris field last month.

A longtime resident of Swannanoa, N.C., Bryant was among tens of thousands of Tar Heels confronted by an unprecedented catastrophe on Friday, September 27, 2024 — when Helene assailed the High Country with torrential rainfall, punishing gales and ravaging floodwaters.

According to the mountaineer, his three-bedroom home was among many properties claimed by the Swannanoa River that morning. He furthermore noted that a deluge of murky brown water swept away his Hyundai Elantra, crossbow and .22 rifle.

“It was at 6:00 or 6:30 (a.m.) when water started filling up my house,” said Bryant, recalling the moment Helene hit his home. “After it got up to my ankles inside, I grabbed me a few clothes, got Bo and started out into piss-pouring rain… it was getting daylight at that point.”

***

Joe Bryant and his 11-year-old dog, “Bocephus,” after surviving Hurricane Helene. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

***

While showing FITSNews the remnants of his foundation, Bryant’s sidekick, “Bocephus,” emerged from a nearby tent to watch the sunrise. Unlike the bulk of Buncombe County, N.C., the Chihuahua mutt survived Helene unscathed.

“I’ve had Bo since he was a little puppy,” said Bryant, watching his miniature pooch maneuver his way through a mud-covered debris field. “I got him spoiled to that fancy dog food… I spoil him every chance I get. Me and him’s a team.”

Like many mountaineers, Bryant was wholly blindsided by the Genesis-grade flood that destroyed thousands of structures across Appalachia. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Helene’s deluge lifted the Swannanoa River 26.1 feet by daybreak.

“Bo and I were running, trying to get out of the water,” he said. “It just kept rising. You could watch it rise. It was going that fast… The wind was blowing the rain sideways… Bo finally got tired of running and made me pick him up.”

***

The Swannanoa River before and after Hurricane Helene. (NASA Earth Observatory)

***

According to Bryant, he watched the rest of Swannanoa’s ruination from the porch of an uphill home. After weathering the storm, he discovered “every” homeless person he knew was accounted for.

Unfortunately, like many mountaineers, Bryant claims to have been discounted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after losing almost everything. He purportedly met with a representative who said she would eventually “get back” with him.

That was over one week ago.

“I told her, ‘my house is completely gone. I ain’t got nowhere to stay. I got a tent,’” continued the North Carolina native. “People around here don’t have any answers at all. We would like to know if we’re going to have any help getting our houses rebuilt.”

As of this publication, Bryant, Bo and a displaced neighbor live in tents amid a debris field adjacent to the Swannanoa. According to Bryant, the tributary has doubled in size since Helene’s deluge, leading to major erosion of his longtime property.

***

***

While Wikipedia has recently reversed the total number of Helene’s fatalities, conservative estimates from first responders on the ground indicate at least 500 people are dead in western North Carolina alone. That number is expected to expand considerably in the weeks and months to come, according to our sources.

These same sources have alleged that at least 1,500 people are missing – numbers which align with frequently updated estimates posted to Hurricane Helene People Finder.

Now — as mainstream media engross themselves in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Florida – count on FITSNews to maintain coverage of post-Helene Appalachia in the days, weeks and years to come.

“Guess I’ll damn stay in my tent until I get the house done,” concluded Bryant. “I’m not leaving my property for someone to destroy it. Or somebody to claim it. This October, I’ll have it paid for… It’s the first piece of land that I can actually call mine.”

***

***

