Lowcountry Tragedy: Perfect Day, Best Friendship Shattered By Tragedy

“She’s going to get justice for her best friend like you’ve never seen…”

As the remnants of Hurricane Helene cleared out last week – leaving a path of destruction across the southeast – two young girls spent their Saturday doing what they loved most, showing goats.

Nine-year old Emma Lake and 10-year old Lacy Wiggins were the best of friends. The kind of friends who were inseparable – joined at the hip. They both grew up on farms, loved Harry Potter, chatted on the computer constantly, and loved showing their goats. They spent all day Saturday (September 28, 2024) showing goats and – according to a Facebook post by Emma’s mother, Tamara Crosby Lake – “walked more goats than ever before and did so well.”

Emma Lake and Lacy Wiggins (Facebook)

Just north of Walterboro, S.C. the girls’ perfect Saturday ended in tragedy when a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 20-year old Hunter Williams collided with a Chevrolet Suburban carrying the two best friends.

Williams’ truck was heading westbound on Pleasant Grove Road when it collided with the Suburban heading south on Jeffries Highway. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), both vehicles sustained heavy damage after overturning. The force of the impact was so brutal, it tore off the entire side of the Suburban. Even though all the passengers were restrained, Emma Lake didn’t stand a chance. Bystanders frantically performed CPR on Emma until CCFR arrived and transported her to Colleton Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Lacy was more “fortunate.” Despite sustaining “multiple life threatening injuries,” she survived the horrific crash.

Now she must face extensive recovery – and the incalculable loss of having to go through the rest of her life without her best friend.

(Colleton County Fire Rescue)

The S.C. Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) investigated the collision, and while no charges have been filed multiple sources familiar with the incident have alleged Williams attended a “mud bogging” party and was heavily intoxicated at the time of the collision.

FITSNews has submitted a FOIA for the accident report which is currently pending as “it would interfere with a prospective law enforcement proceeding.”

Williams was also seriously injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital.

Emma Lake was laid to rest at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday morning (October 3, 2024) – leaving behind a broken family and best friend who didn’t need to be told she had died. She just knew. Despite a badly broken pelvis, Lacy Wiggins demanded she be released from the hospital in time for Emma’s funeral.

“If I have to walk out of here myself, I’ll be there,” she said.

About the friendship between the two, Lacy’s dad, Brantley Lake wrote on Facebook, “never in my entire life have I ever seen a love that strong. And if you know Lacy when she says something and speaks her mind you will do it no matter what.”

“She’s going to get justice for her best friend like you’ve never seen,” Lake added.

Count on this media outlet to provide updates on this case as it moves forward…

