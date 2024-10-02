Jessica Barnes’ Remains Found In South Carolina Upstate

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Human remains belonging to 20-year old Jessica Barnes have been discovered in the South Carolina Upstate, multiple law enforcement sources have confirmed to this media outlet.

Meanwhile, three individuals believed to be connected to her death are currently incarcerated at the Anderson County detention center, although no specific charges have been filed against them at this point.

Barnes had been missing since August 1, 2024.

Her husband – 21- year-old Brandon Barnes – is among those incarcerated in Anderson County.

Earlier today, WYFF TV-4 (NBC – Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.) reported that Barnes’ body “had been found in Pickens County,” citing officials with the Pendleton, S.C. police department. Our media outlet has been informed only that “remains” linked to Barnes were recovered in Pickens County, although they declined to elaborate.

A formal announcement regarding the ongoing investigation into Jessica’s disappearance has been scheduled for this afternoon.

Our Jenn Wood and Andy Fancher are traveling to Anderson County this morning to cover this story so be sure to follow them and check back for additional updates as they become available.

