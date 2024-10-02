Jessica Barnes’ Murder: Charges Filed

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The husband of an Upstate woman missing since August 1, 2024 has been arrested and charged with murder as horrific details emerged regarding the final moments of her life.

Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Barnes – the husband of 20-year old Jessica Barnes – was taken into custody on Monday (September 30, 2024) and charged with his late wife’s murder. Just last week, Barnes was posing by a missing persons’ poster for Jessica professing his love for her.

“I would tell her how much I love her,” Barnes told Troy Styles of Blunt Force Media.

Barnes’ live-in girlfriend, 20-year-old Victoria Tippett, and 20-year-old Kendall Mims – the mother of Brandon Barnes’ child – were also arrested in connection with Jessica’s murder.

Barnes has been charged with murder, while Mims and Tippett have been charged with accessory after the fact, obstruction of justice and misprision of a felony. Additional charges could be forthcoming.

According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying the warrant for Barnes’ arrest, he is accused of “using his arms to strangle (Barnes) to death” at a pool house in Pendleton, S.C. on August 2, 2024 – nearly forty days before she was first reported missing.

Barnes, Tippett and Mims were living with Jessica in the pool house – which is owned by Mims’ grandfather. That property was searched by police on September 20 in connection with Jessica’s disappearance.

According to police, Brandon strangled Jessica to death on August 2, 2024 – the day after she was last seen alive. Subsequently, he joined Tippett and Mims in an effort to dispose of her remains in the Twin Lakes region of Pickens County.

The remains were reportedly discovered in a wooded area near the Twin Lakes boat ramp.

According to a probable cause affidavit accompany a warrant for her arrest, Mims admitted to police “helping (Barnes) dispose of victim Jessica Barnes’ body.” Another affidavit for a warrant for Tippett’s arrest noted the she “did help dispose of the victim’s body.”

All three defendants have reportedly confessed to their roles in the crime after having been advised of their Miranda rights.

The investigation into the disappearance of Jessica began in earnest in mid-September when her mother, Cecilia Varvara, requested a wellness check when her daughter stopped answering her calls and messages sent to Barnes were not returned. Varvara was especially concerned for her daughter’s well-being in the aftermath of allegations of physical abuse against her involving her husband.

Brandon Barnes (Blunt Force Media)

The investigation into Jessica’s murder was led by the Pendleton police department. The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed last week that its agents were requested to assist with the investigation. According to Pendleton police, they were also assisted by “a forensic anthropologist from Clemson University (who) helped identify the remains as human.”

On Tuesday (October 1, 2024), a forensic odontologist – or a scientist who studies teeth – identified the remains found at the wooded area near the boat ramp as belonging to Jessica.

Barnes, Tippett and Mims are both being held at the Anderson County detention center.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, all three defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as they may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

This is a breaking news story based on the latest information available. Stay with FITSNews for updates …

RELEASE/WARRANTS…

(Pendleton Police Department)

