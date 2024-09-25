Rabid Calf Reported In South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina Department of Public Health (SCDPH) announced this week that a rabid calf had been reported in Prosperity, S.C.

After exposing six people, SCDPH confirmed the calf had rabies – and that those exposed to the animal had been referred to health care providers.

Per state law (§ 47-5-10), all dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies – and revaccinated to provide continuous protection from the disease.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal,” said Terri McCollister, DPH’s rabies program director. “It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets and your livestock from this fatal disease.”

Although cattle and horses are more susceptible to rabies – and are frequently reported as the most infected livestock – species for which licensed vaccines are not available (like goat and swine) that have frequent contact with humans should also be vaccinated.

Since 2002, on average, there have been 148 positive cases of rabies each year – including the 78 confirmed rabies cases in 2023.

The calf in Saluda County is the fourth animal to test positive for rabies this year.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are approximately 4,000 animal rabies cases reported each year in the United States – with more than 90 percent occurring in wildlife like bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. Annually, an estimated 60,000 Americans receive medical care following a potential rabies exposure.

“Rabies primarily affects the central nervous system, leading to severe brain disease and death if medical care is not received before symptoms start,” the CDC noted. “Immediate medical attention following suspected rabies exposure is critical.”

To reduce the risk of exposure to rabies, SCDPH advises anyone that comes in contact with a wild or stray animal to give it its space and avoid touching it and contact an animal control officer, a wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. It is also advised to report any and all animal bites, scratches and exposures to potentially rabid animals to SCDPH.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from J. L. Mann High School in 2021. She is currently a rising senior at the University of South Carolina majoring in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

