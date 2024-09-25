Pee Dee Watch: Woman Who Set Her Husband On Fire Goes Missing

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are searching for a South Carolina woman who has been missing since Monday (September 23, 2024).

According to a press release from the agency, 41-year-old Adrian Patrice Cain of Pamplico, S.C. was last seen at approximately 10:00 a.m. EDT in the area of Bluff Road – approximately a mile and a half from her hometown. Cain is described as being approximately 5-foot-3 inches tall and weighing roughly 140 pounds.

Sheriff TJ Joye said his department had reviewed security camera footage from a boat launch on Bluff Road. According to Joye, the footage appeared to show Cain jumping into the Great Pee Dee River from a pier shortly after parking her car. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has taken over the search for Cain and has deployed its officers – as well as drones – to aid in the search for her in the rapid currents of the river.

As of Wednesday afternoon, however, Cain had not been found…

***

(Google Earth) (Google Earth)

***

Cain made headlines in April of 2021 after she doused her now ex-husband with gasoline and lit him on fire following an argument. Rashad Brown sustained burns over 58 percent of his body in the aftermath of that assault. Cain pleaded guilty to assault and battery in October of 2022 and received a three year suspended sentence.

“I want the charge to be upgraded to attempted murder,” Brown told a local television station after his ex-wife’s sentencing. “She needs to suffer just like I am suffering. I hope I get the justice I’m supposed to get.”

Brown also posted his anger at the situation on his Facebook page…

***

***

Cain’s divorce from Brown – finalized in May of 2022 (.pdf) – revealed more details about the night she set him on fire. S.C. circuit court judge Michael Nettles signed off on the final decree – which granted the divorce on the grounds of physical cruelty by Brown after hearing testimony from Cain of physical violence and threats against her.

According to the order, Cain testified that on April 16, 2021 Brown physically assaulted her in a hotel in Columbia, S.C. During the hearing, physical evidence was presented substantiating the injuries she received as a result of Brown’s “life-threatening violence toward her.”

Cain also testified of prior violent acts by Brown toward her including breaking into her home, defecating on her bed and throughout the home and killing her pet rabbit.

Nettles granted the divorce and ordered Brown to pay Cain’s attorney fees.

FCSO has asked that with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts Cain to contact Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80168 or leave a tip anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

