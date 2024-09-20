Jessica Barnes Search: Home Of Missing Woman Searched By Police

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A home in Anderson County, South Carolina was searched by law enforcement this week as efforts to locate a missing 20-year-old woman continue.

According to our sources, the home – located at 102 Laurel Drive in Pendleton, S.C. – was searched on Friday (September 20, 2024) in connection with the disappearance of 20-year old Jessica Barnes. The missing woman – who has not been seen since early August – shared the home with her husband, Brandon Barnes.

Jessica Barnes was last seen in Pendleton wearing an orange t-shirt, dark jean shorts, flip-flops and a black backpack. Her mother, Cecilia Varvara, told our media outlet she requested a wellness check when her daughter stopped answering her calls and messages sent to her husband were not returned.

Pendleton is a town of approximately 3,700 people located roughly 25 miles southwest of Greenville.

According to WYFF-TV, law enforcement officers also searched a wooded area near the Twin Lakes Boat Ramp, where a vehicle Jessica drove was pinged. The boat ramp is located approximately four miles west of the Laurel Drive home.

Police have not identified any persons interest in connection with Barnes’ disappearance, however her family is extremely concerned for her well-being in the aftermath of allegations of physical abuse against her involving her husband.

No alleged assaults involving Barnes have been reported to police, however – and no charges have been filed in connection with those allegations.

Here is a flyer from the town’s police department issued in connection with Barnes’ disappearance…

The investigation into the disappearance of Jessica Barnes is being led by the Pendleton Police Department. Sources close to the investigation have indicated agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are assisting with the search of the couple’s home. FITSNews has reached out to SLED to confirm their involvement.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica Barnes is encouraged to contact Robert Crosby at 864-646-9409 or via email at robertc@townofpendleton.org.

This is a breaking news story based on the latest information available. Stay with FITSNews for updates …

