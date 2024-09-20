Charleston Day Teacher Fired Following ‘Incident’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Parents at the prestigious Charleston Day School (CDS) in South Carolina’s Holy City have alerted this media outlet to an alleged incident involving a former art teacher at the school.

According to our sources, the incident took place on Thursday (September 19, 2024) and involved alleged threats against students. It is not immediately clear whether the matter was reported to law enforcement – or to the broader school community – but this media outlet has received multiple reports regarding the nature of the alleged threats.

The teacher involved in the incident has been terminated from her position at CDS. Meanwhile, the school – as of Friday (September 20, 2024) – is advertising for a new art teacher.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Our media outlet has obviously taken a dim view of CDS in our previous coverage, but we have reached out to school officials in the hopes of getting their perspective on this matter.

Stay tuned…

This is a breaking news story based on the latest information available. Stay with FITSNews for updates …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

