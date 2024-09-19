South Carolina Crime Report: Weapons Law Violations Increase

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For the tenth year in a row, weapon law violations have increased in South Carolina, according to updated crime statistics released this week by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The rate of weapon law violations per 10,000 people increased by 1.8 percent from 2022 to 2023 following an increase of 11.1 percent during the previous reporting period, according to results contained in SLED’s annual crime report. From 2014 to 2023, the frequency of these offenses rose by 129.7 percent – and has increased by a staggering 624.4 percent in the last 30 years.

The good news? According to the report (.pdf), the overall rate of violent crime across the state decreased for the third consecutive year with only slight increases in two areas – arson ( 1.9 percent ) and motor vehicle theft ( 0.3 percent ).

Every other category saw a decline… a distinctly positive development in a state which had seen violent crime rates soaring off the charts in recent years.

“The number of weapon law violations are going up at a rapid pace,” said SLED chief Mark Keel in a release accompanying the numbers. “The number of these offenses has more than doubled in the last decade. Law enforcement continues to encounter offenders with guns every day, many of whom are young.”

While weapon arrests were up, murders in the state were actually down – with the murder rate and the total number of murders declining by 5.9 percent and 4.3 percent , respectively. Still, the 495 murders recorded in 2023 marked the fourth-highest annual total over the past three decades – trailing only 2021 ( 577 ), 2020 ( 567 ) and 2022 ( 517 ).

SLED releases the report each year in order to “provide a complete and reliable picture of crime in South Carolina to better inform policymakers, criminal justice practitioners, researchers and the public.”

The data is based on “incident and arrest reports submitted monthly by state and local law enforcement agencies” to SLED. Such reporting is mandatory per the S.C. Code of Laws (§ 23-3-120).

Looking locally, violent crime was most prevalent in the following counties– Orangeburg ( 143.20 crimes per 10,000 citizens), Allendale ( 122.13 ), Dillon ( 119.14 ), Darlington ( 103.50 ) and Marlboro ( 93.37 ). Conversely, Edgefield ( 7.97 ), McCormick ( 15.09 ), Abbeville ( 20.05 ), Pickens ( 21.33 ) and Cherokee ( 25.57 ) counties had the lowest violent crime rates.

Darlington ( 367.37 ), Orangeburg ( 354.02 ) and Marion ( 345.87 ) ranked highest in property crimes while Saluda ( 65.89 ), Edgefield ( 68.46 ) and McCormick ( 103.61 ) ranked lowest.

While our media outlet is pleased to see South Carolina’s overall violent crime rate decline for the third straight year, elevated incidences of murder, sexual battery, aggravated assault and robbery persist in the Palmetto State. Count on our media outlet to continue digging into these numbers – and to continue pushing for policies which enhance public safety in South Carolina.

