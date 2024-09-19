Charleston VA Investigation Clears Employee After Trump Assassination Posts

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) has concluded its investigation into statements made by an employee at Ralph H. Johnson Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina following last month’s unsuccessful attempt on the life of former president Donald Trump.

Hospital employee Robin Dallas drew attention to her social media profile when she criticized Thomas Matthew Crooks’ failure to kill Trump.

“Assassin: you had ONE job!” Charleston singer Rae Williams wrote.

“ONE damn job!!!!!! Dallas replied.

Williams called the would-be assassin “short bus slow.”

After South Carolina based independent media outlet The Overton Report published Dallas’ remarks, FITSNews found numerous overtly racist posts made by the federal employee prior to the botched Butler assassination.

One reposted video claimed “white Americans are a special breed.”

The anti-white rant began by bemoaning how white people allegedly complained about the volume of mariachi bands on Mexican beaches, and ended by alleging that whites “caused a lot of Mexican restaurants to stop making spicy food.”

Another post questioned why “(white) people thought it a good idea to to dismantle all the programs designed to prevent” George Floyd’s death.

A third post featured a rap song mocking Georgia congresswoman’s Marjorie Taylor Greene for having a “bleach blond bad built butch body.”

When our media outlet initially reached out to VA regarding the remarks VA press secretary Terrence Hayes denounced the posts.

“Comments like these are unacceptable and do not represent the Department of Veterans Affairs,” noting that the “VA is investigating the matter and will take swift and appropriate action.”

Ralph H. Johnson Medical Center (Via:Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

When FITSNews reached back out to VA officials to inquire what “swift and appropriate action” was taken we were informed that “The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System conducted an investigation and took appropriate action.”

According to sources familiar with the The Ralph H. Johnson hospital’s operations, Dallas remains a VA employee.

Lowcountry Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who sits on the U.S. House Committee on Veterans Affairs, criticized the VA’s decision to retain Dallas in a statement to FITSNews.

“The VA’s purpose is to care for veterans who deserve the highest level of care for their service to our country,” Mace said. “Any actions or statements that compromise this standard, including politically violent or racist comments, warrant termination. Our veterans deserve better than this.”

Should the story develop further, count on FITSNews for continuing coverage. Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to write to Dylan@FITSNews.com.

