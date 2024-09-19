Identified: Upstate Coroner Names Woman Found Dead In SUV

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Deputies with the Greenville County, South Carolina coroner’s office have identified a woman whose body was found inside a sport utility vehicle in the Palmetto Upstate earlier this week.

As we previously reported, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputies were deployed to 590 Highway 8 in Pelzer, S.C., following reports of an abandoned vehicle parked outside of a residential property on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Upon their arrival at approximately 8:00 a.m. EST, deputies located a blood-soaked Mazda CX-7 with a deceased female in the passenger seat. She was discovered to have sustained at least one gunshot wound, according to responding personnel.

“A great amount of blood” was found at the scene, we’re told.

Within the afternoon, coroner deputies conducted an autopsy and identified the female as Mindy Lee McDonald, 41, of Greenville County. While her cause of death was determined to be that of a gunshot wound, her manner of death remains under investigation.

Law enforcement officers probing the crime scene on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. (James Hayes/Upstate News Today)

According to McDonald’s Facebook page, the Ohio native graduated from Woodmont High School prior to studying at Greenville Technical College (GTC). Her last status update appears to have been uploaded within eight hours of deputies discovering her body.

A familiar face to GCSO, McDonald has been arrested by the department at least five times since July 1, 2022. Previous charges include driving under suspension and unlawful possession of a pistol, as well as possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

Just four months before her death, McDonald was again charged with driving under suspension and distribution of methamphetamine. She was thereupon granted a $15,000 cash surety bond set by Greenville County magistrate Leila N. Foster.

According to both the coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office, McDonald’s death remains an active investigation with further updates anticipated.

This story may be updated…

