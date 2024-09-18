Upstate Crime Watch: Dead Woman Found Inside of Parked Vehicle

“This investagtion is still in its early stages…”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Deputies of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) are investigating the death of a deceased woman found inside a parked car this week.

According to GCSO, deputies were deployed to 590 Highway 8 in Pelzer, South Carolina on Wednesday evening (September 18, 2024), following reports of an unfamiliar vehicle parked outside of a residential property.

Upon arrival at approximately 8:00 a.m. EST, deputies found the aforementioned female in the front passenger seat with at least one gunshot wound to her body.

While deputies emphasized GCSO’s investagtion remains in its “early stages,” the department is expected to release more information when available.

As of this publishing, the Greenville County coroner’s office has not released the female’s identity or cause of death.

This story may be updated.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

