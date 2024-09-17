‘Mass Mayhem’ In Surfside Beach Leads To Multiple Charges

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) filed fifteen charges against an Horry County man following an officer-involved shooting in Surfside Beach last week.

Just after 9:03 p.m. EDT on the evening of Thursday, September 12, 2024, 60-year-old Neil Wade Brown of Surfside Beach unlawfully entered a residence on South Reindeer Road armed with two handguns, according to a probable cause affidavit accompanying warrants for his arrest.

“As he entered the residence, Brown was armed with a Glock 17 9mm handgun… and a Hi-Point C9 9mm handgun,” the affidavit noted.

Following an argument with the property owner which “escalated,” the owner fled and ran to a residence located next door to the home. Brown followed – firing and striking the residence multiple times. Brown also allegedly fired four rounds into the front door of the residence. Two individuals were wounded at this point in the shooting and required “extensive medical treatment” thereafter, according to the affidavits.

Following these events, Brown returned to the first residence and barricaded himself inside – continuing to fire from his weapons and “causing extensive damage to the residence.”

After arriving on the scene, officers of the Horry County Police Department (HCPD) evacuated many of the nearby residences and placed assets in position prior to making an attempt to confront Brown. HCPD also deployed several special operations units including a SWAT team, drone unit and a negotiating team.

(Horry County Police Department)

At approximately 9:51 p.m., HCPD officers finally made their move and confronted Brown – who was allegedly “brandishing his firearms” at the time.

“Officers challenged Brown, and Brown discharged his firearm multiple times in the direction of the officers,” the affidavit noted. “In return, HCPD officers discharged their department-issued firearms.”

No one was injured during this exchange of gunfire and approximately 77 minutes later – at 11:08 p.m. EDT – Brown surrendered to HCPD. He was transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County, where he awaits prosecution by the S.C. fifteenth circuit solicitor’s office.

As of this writing, neither police nor prosecutors have indicated what they believe may have precipitated Brown’s “mass mayhem.”

Neil Wade Brown (Horry County)

No bond has been set for Brown as of this writing, and this media outlet will certainly let our readers know in the event bond is sought.

Brown has been charged as follows…

First degree burglary

Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Assault and battery of a nigh and aggravated nature (4 counts)

Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling (2 counts)

Pointing and/or presenting a firearm (4 counts)

Aggravated breach of peace

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime (2 counts)

The allegations against Brown were supposed by “audio/video surveillance recordings, witness/victim statements, physical evidence collected from the scene and post-Miranda admissions by Brown,” according to the affidavit.

“We appreciate the patience of the community members who stayed inside their homes, steered clear of the area, or complied with evacuations during this incident,” a statement from Horry County police noted.

Nonetheless, as with anyone accused of committing any crime, Brown is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

According to SLED, its investigation into the incident remains “active and ongoing.”

THE RELEASE…

(SLED)

