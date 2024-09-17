Police: Midlands Deputy Tackles Spouse During Argument Over Cell Phone

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A deputy of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) in the Midlands region of South Carolina has been placed on paid administrative leave after being charged with third-degree domestic violence, according to a Facebook post from Lexington sheriff Jay Koon.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. EST on Sunday, September 15, 2024, officers of the Lexington Police Department (LPD) were dispatched to the 400 block of Ivy Green Lane. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an injured woman claiming deputy Charles Freeman II assaulted her.

While details surrounding his employment remain unclear, the 47-year-old appears to have been hired as a correctional officer at the Lexington County Detention Center (LCDC) on or about January 11, 2019, according to an LCSD Facebook post.

“[LPD] met with a victim who stated that during an argument, she was tackled in the hallway of their home by [Freeman]” LPD chief Terrence Green noted in a press release. “During the struggle, the victim sustained a cut to her right arm but declined medical attention by EMS.”

According to LPD, Freeman was attempting to take his mobile phone from the woman when the alleged pummeling occurred. Two witnesses thereupon confessed to having heard the argument and alleged fall, according to chief Green himself.

Freeman was subsequently booked into LCDC at approximately 12:36 a.m. EST on Monday. Within twelve hours of his incarceration, the deputy met the conditions of his unpublicized bond and was released from custody.

“When I became aware of the arrest, we initiated the process to place deputy Freeman on leave,” Koon said on Monday. “We continue to gather information about what happened in this situation and will take the appropriate action after reviewing the facts of the case.”

On June 24, 2024, agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged former LCSD “Deputy of the Year” Joshua Darren Jones, 33, with three counts of third-degree domestic violence and two counts of second-degree domestic violence.

While neighbors maintain that Jones’ girlfriend called 911 on or about May 12, 2024, LCSD did not request an independent investigation into Jones’ misconduct until June 12, 2024, one day after Koon secured the Republican nomination and subsequent reelection for sheriff.

Come August 15, 2024, SLED charged former LCSD detention center deputy Yvette Constantino Wiggins, 57, with providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office. She was terminated two days before her arrest, according to another LCSD Facebook post.

