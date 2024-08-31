Egg Juror Conspiracy, Badges Gone Wild, Crony Capitalism – Week In Review 8/31/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The biggest story we covered this week? The potential unmasking of an alleged conspiracy to remove a juror from the panel that convicted Alex Murdaugh of murdering his wife and younger son on June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh was found guilty of those slayings on March 2, 2023 – but those convictions are now in very real danger of being vacated either by the S.C. supreme court or the U.S. fourth circuit court of appeals.

The allegations raised this week by former Murdaugh juror Myra Crosby in her new book – and in an extensive interview with our Jenn Wood – probably won’t impact whether Murdaugh gets a new trial. The die was cast on that front back in January, when three jurors testified that former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill made improper contact with them – including one juror who said Hill’s comments impacted her decision to find Murdaugh guilty.

But the allegations from Crosby have raised additional doubts about the integrity of the verdicts secured against Murdaugh following a six-week, internationally watched trial in Walterboro, S.C. last year.

In other news, our Andy Fancher and I dove into a pair of sexually charged Badges Gone Bad stories… or should we call them “Badges Gone Wild?”

One of Andy’s reports involves the infamous “Pervert on Patrol,” former Sullivans Island police chief Chris Griffin. The other involves a group of (mostly) former Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies involved in what appears to have been a porn-sharing ring.

Finally, I vented my spleen on one of the most egregious instances of crony capitalism South Carolina has ever seen… a deal for social media giant Meta that adversely impacts the citizens of the Palmetto State as it relates to both their wallets and their liberties.

Thanks to everyone who tuned in this week and please remember, your support drives everything we do here at FITSNews. As we continue seeking truth and holding those in power accountable – please consider subscribing today!

