Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Alex Murdaugh’s Jury Tampering Case

Convicted killer’s appeal on hold while high court reviews controversial decision not to grant him a new trial…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina’s supreme court justices filed an order on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) agreeing to certify the appeal of Alex Murdaugh‘s murder convictions – meaning they will take up the controversial decision reached back in January to deny Murdaugh a new trial on the basis of alleged jury tampering.

The ruling from the high court came a little over a month after a motion to certify Murdaugh’s appeal was filed by his attorneys – Dick Harpootlian, Jim Griffin, Phillip Barber and Maggie Fox. That motion (.pdf) asked the justices to revisit former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal’s decision to deny Murdaugh a new trial even though he appeared to have met the high bar she established in his case.

And even though federal law appears to be on Murdaugh’s side… at least as it relates to the U.S. fourth circuit court of appeals, which handles cases from the Palmetto State.

According to Murdaugh’s attorneys, Toal erred in denying his motion for a new trial – effectively “ruling that South Carolina courts should disregard (the) binding precedent of the U.S. supreme court.”

Assuming a state were to split from its home federal circuit on a question of federal law is an issue of major legal significance, they argued, and “should only be done by the state’s highest court after careful consideration.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

At the conclusion of a six-week, internationally watched trial, a Colleton County jury unanimously found Murdaugh guilty of the graphic murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son – 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh – on the family’s hunting property near Islandton, S.C. on the evening of June 7, 2021.

On September 5, 2023 – six months after the verdicts were announced – Murdaugh’s attorneys filed a motion which publicly accused former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill of tampering with the Murdaugh jury. According to the motion, this alleged tampering included conspiring to have a juror removed from the panel.

Hill has since resigned from office – and found herself in the midst of any number of scandals.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors who secured the guilty verdicts against Murdaugh are currently facing scrutiny for their handling of Hill’s case – and the broader jury tampering “investigation.”

According to the motion filed by Murdaugh’s counsel, the court must decide “whether the verdict returned after Mr. Murdaugh’s internationally televised murder trial should be overturned due to unprecedented jury tampering by a state official, the former Colleton County clerk of court.”

***

***

The legal principle of major importance the defense is asking the court to consider?

“Whether it is presumptively prejudicial for a state official to secretly advocate for a guilty verdict through ex parte contacts with jurors during trial, or whether a defendant, having proven the contacts occurred, must also somehow prove the verdict would have been different at a hypothetical trial in which the surreptitious advocacy did not occur,” Murdaugh’s lawyers argued.

“Common sense says that when an elected state official goes into the jury room during a murder trial to advocate for a guilty verdict because she wants to make money selling books about the guilty verdict, the result should be a mistrial,” they concluded.

While it’s important not to read too much into the supreme court’s decision to grant Murdaugh’s motion for certification, the court could have dismissed it outright – or deferred action on the request until Murdaugh submitted his broader appeal.

***

THE ORDER…

(S.C. Supreme Court)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

