Bentley Price’s Legacy: Serial Accused Abuser Arrested Again

Walter Clayton Pate III of Charleston, South Carolina – a man who benefited from a string of controversial judicial decisions after being accused of voyeurism, kidnapping, attempted murder and criminal sexual conduct in 2023 – has been arrested again.

On Wednesday (August 28, 2024), while free on his controversially issued bond, Pate was arrested and charged yet again with criminal activity. This time he is facing two counts of voyeurism in Charleston County.

Despite Pate being out on bond awaiting trial for alleged offenses committed in two separate incidents in 2023, he was inexplicably released again after being granted a $25,000 surety bond set by Charleston County magistrate Alvin E. Bligen.

Walter Clayton Pate III (Charleston County Detention Center)

Prior to his most recent arrest, Pate repeatedly appeared before Bentley Price – the former Lowcountry circuit court judge widely known as the “poster judge” for doling out questionable sentences (and accepting questionable pleas) on behalf of well-connected criminals.

Price’s handling of Pate’s case aroused suspicion from the outset after the 27-year-old Marine veteran was accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman – and subsequently granted a $40,000 bond. The incident came to authorities’ attention when the young woman sought treatment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) alleging she was sexually assaulted by her former boyfriend.

The woman told police she was lured to her former boyfriend’s house – but thought it wise to bring along her roommate to ensure her safety. When the alleged victim didn’t exit Pate’s apartment for approximately an hour, her roommate grew concerned and knocked on Pate’s door – threatening to call the police. At this time, the alleged victim fled the apartment, vomited and curled up in the fetal position in the back of the roommate’s car.

MUSC forensic nurses administered a rape kit and told investigators the victim’s bruises and lacerations backed up her account of being handcuffed to a bed and bound with rope.

Pate appeared before Price after the filing of kidnapping and sexual assault charges related to the first incident involving the 19-year-old woman. Prosectors described the young woman fleeing Pate’s residence with “her underwear in one hand and shoes in another.”

Price didn’t immediately issue a ruling on Pate’s eligibility for bond.

While Pate was incarcerated in the Charleston County detention center awaiting a ruling, his ex-fiancée came forward detailing a second incident from March of last year in which Pate allegedly strangled her after she discovered he had taped previous sexual encounters between the two of them without her consent. An audio recording of this attack was made by the victim, and a witness – Pate’s roommate – corroborated her account of being strangled, according to police.

Pate’s attorney – state representative Gil Gatch – argued his client’s innocence at a bond hearing following Pate’s indictment on attempted murder and voyeurism charges. Price concluded the hearing without issuing an order, but eventually announced his intention to grant Pate a $40,000 consolidated bond on the condition he be psychologically evaluated by mental health professionals.

The clinician who subsequently evaluated Pate determined him to be a “high-level risk to the community,” according to the testimony of assistant solicitor Mallory Haliena at a bond revocation hearing. Haliena further told the court the S.C. ninth circuit solicitor’s office was likely to file charges against Pate in connection with two other victims – and stated a trove of USB drives were still being analyzed by investigators.

Whether these most recent charges are related to the USB drives being analyzed by investigators is still unknown. FITSNews has filed a FOIA in hopes to gain insight on Pate’s most current arrest and subsequent release into the community while awaiting trial on yet more charges.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Pate is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

Count on this media outlet to continue to follow his case… and the cases of other high-profile accused offenders who benefited from Price’s curious conception of “justice.”

