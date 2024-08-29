South Carolina Sheriff’s Office Remains Quiet On K9’s Death

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It’s been more than a month since a K9 officer with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) in Summerville, South Carolina was found dead in his handler’s vehicle.

Since July 31, 2024, our news outlet has been requesting information about the incident – but those requests have been either declined or deferred. While multiple sources have come forward with information, our attempts to verify the identity of the handler have been ignored.

As of this writing, DCSO has not identified the handler whose K9 deputy perished – or provided any report detailing its findings or the actions it took in the aftermath of the incident. Sources familiar with the situation have expressed concern DCSO might be seeking to “sweep this under the rug.”

Upon receiving our initial inquiry, lieutenant Rick Carson – DCSO’s public information officer – said no statements would be made “until the investigation and necropsy are done”. He said he did not know when to expect the results of the necropsy. Carson said DCSO was “at the mercy of the pathologist.”

On August 1, 2024, we contacted Carson again and asked him to confirm the name of the handler as provided by our sources. There was no response. On August 5, 2024, we asked for an update on the case. Again, there was no reply.

On August 9, 2024, we sent a Freedom of Information Act request to DCSO asking for the investigative report and the acquisition and training documents for the K9. This request was denied. In an email on August 10, 2024, Carson said the FOIA request would have to be submitted through the online portal.

“If you request it now records will reject it because the investigation is ongoing,” Carson advised. “I would wait another week or so. We haven’t heard anything from the pathologist, and we have been in a state of emergency since beginning of the week.”

A week later on August 16, 2024, we again asked for an update on the case and received an automated response indicating that Carson was out of the office until August 18.

On August 20, 2024, we requested the investigative report. Carson said he hoped it would be ready by the end of the week. Nine days have passed without a word about the investigative report – or any further contact from DCSO – until we asked for a comment on this story.

“As with any investigation, until it is complete we will not be releasing anything further,” Carson said. “As I promised you, the file will be released in its entirety to all media when it has been completed and approved. And you were previously added to the media (distribution) list.”

Sources tell FITSNews the handler in question has been re-assigned to duties that do not involve K9s. Those sources told us the handler has been with DCSO since 2014 and has worked with at least three different K9s during that time. One of these dogs was surrendered by the handler. The other two are deceased.

A former DCSO deputy has taken to social media to expose the situation and demand accountability.

“I used to work for an agency called the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department in Summerville, South Carolina,” Adam Throckmorton said on TikTok. “Recently, one of their handlers put his dog in the back seat of a car where that dog died in 95-degree heat. The vehicle was never turned on. There was no malfunction. He just forgot. You don’t just forget your dog as a canine handler, that doesn’t happen.”

“This isn’t the first dog that this handler has mistreated, either,” Throckmorton continued. “However, Dorchester County is trying to sweep this under the rug. They’re trying to duck the news media, and they’re just trying to make it like it never happened. Hopefully the right people can see this video and put a little pressure on this agency to do the right thing, other than just move this deputy to a different shift.”

“Let’s protect the dogs that protect us,” he concluded.

Throckmorton’s video spurred Charles Frederick, Democratic candidate for sheriff to request the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) launch an investigation.

“K9’s in law enforcement provide an incredibly important role in keeping our community safe and getting criminals off the streets,” Frederick said in a statement. “They are loyal and loving creatures who have earned their title as man’s best friend. While the rumors of this incident have been circulating for weeks, the former deputy’s video is the first independent confirmation.”

“Today, I’m calling on SLED to begin a full investigation of this matter,” Frederick continued. “The investigation should include both the K9’s handler’s potential criminal conduct and whether the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office attempted to cover it up. The suffering this dog was forced to endure is absolutely sickening. When I’m sheriff, the department will be transparent and there will be no cover ups. Bad cops won’t be rewarded. We will earn the trust and respect of the citizens of Dorchester County.”

