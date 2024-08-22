SLED Warns Of ‘Active Situation’ In Rural South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are warning citizens to avoid an intersection in rural Chesterfield County after an armed man “barricaded himself in a home.”

According to SLED’s news release, residents of Chesterfield County have been urged to “avoid the intersection of Sale Barn Lane and S.C. Highway 9 in Pageland, S.C., at this time.”

“This is an active situation that is contained to this general location at this time,” the release added.

The address in question is located approximately two miles south of the South Carolina/ North Carolina border.

According to SLED, its agents have “been in negotiations with the man throughout the night and those negotiations continue” as of the time of the release (approximately 8:39 a.m. EDT).

Reporter Tonya Brown of WPDE TV-15 (ABC – Florence/Myrtle Beach) has been covering this story since it first broke late Wednesday evening (August 21, 2024). According to Brown, “deputies responded to a domestic situation.”

“Shots were fired at a Pageland police officer and a Chesterfield County deputy,” Brown noted. “Police reportedly have the suspect cornered in a pickup near a home.”

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported in connection with the shooting/ standoff.

According to Brown, deputies were “redirecting school bus traffic” away from the location as they continued to monitor the situation.

SLED’s release confirmed the agency was requested to investigate “an officer involved shooting in Chesterfield County” related to the suspect involved the current standoff.

According to an updated statement from SLED, the area surrounding Pageland is “now safe” as it pertained to this threat.

“Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater confirms that the armed man who previously barricaded himself is now in law enforcement custody,” SLED’s update noted. “No injuries were reported. The sheriff would like to thank the community for their cooperation during this incident.”

Additional information from SLED will be provided in a forthcoming statement, per agency public information director Renée Wunderlich.

