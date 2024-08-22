Propaganda Exposed: 818,000 ‘Kamalanomics’ Jobs Vanish

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Earlier this month, I wrote about the questionable jobs numbers being released by the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In that report, I pointed out how the Biden/Harris Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) had been “criticized of late for political goal-seeking” – and rightfully so, it would now appear.

For those of you unhip to the term “goal-seeking,” it means Biden and Harris have been releasing economic data aimed at giving their sycophants in the media a narrative with which to propagandize the public… rather than providing them with accurate data to inform the public.

As I noted in my coverage, despite Biden/Harris’ claims of creating more than 15 million jobs since January 2021, the actual number of employed workers in the United States “has not changed in over a year – and remains roughly equivalent to where it was prior to the Covid-19 shutdowns.”

Or at least that was the case until this week… now it’s significantly worse.

On Wednesday (August 21, 2024), BLS published its latest “preliminary benchmark revision” to the employment situation reports it releases on the first Friday of each month – reports which, incidentally, are almost always revised downward multiple times after their original, headline-grabbing publication.

So, having already adjusted the new employment totals downward, BLS announced on Wednesday that another 818,000 jobs – the equivalent of half a percent of the entire American workforce – had vanished. Or more accurately, never existed in the first place.

Or, if you prefer the parlance of the new left, they stopped identifying as real jobs.

This 818,000 -job drop-off marked the biggest downward revision to the labor market since 2009 – and the second biggest downward revision ever.

Worth noting? The website Zero Hedge predicted this gap almost to the number back in March of this year…

Philadelphia Fed Admits US Payrolls Overstated By At Least 800,000 https://t.co/JZZxweddh9 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 28, 2024

“The revisions confirm that – as we had been warning for much of the past year – the labor market started moderating much sooner than flawed conventional wisdom thought,” the website noted in assessing the government’s belated admission. “Putting it all together, we now know – as we reported first back in March – that the labor market is, and was, far weaker than conventionally believed.”

It also raises a critical question: Why is the government lying to us each month about the jobs market? And just as importantly… why aren’t the media outlets tasked with reporting these figures not holding them accountable for their lies?

“The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has long been used as a tool of propaganda by the executive branch,” noted Nicole Shanahan, a California businesswoman who is running as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s vice presidential nominee. “Here’s how: they distort definitions, manipulate data, exclude discouraged workers, and revise past reports to create narratives that fit the agenda of whichever administration is in power. This skews the actual economic picture and misleads citizens about the true state of our economy. It’s like a game of musical chairs, and neither side wants to be caught standing when the music stops. The Constitution doesn’t grant the government the authority to track unemployment statistics, so why do we even have this agency? Perhaps it’s time to get rid of it. Their $750M budget could surely be put to better use, and private companies already track U.S. unemployment for free. Win-win.”

Makes sense to me…

Of course the real issue isn’t fixing the government’s bad math, it’s figuring out how to actually create new jobs – a problem which is particularly pronounced here in South Carolina. So far, neither Harris nor former president Donald Trump have come up with anything resembling a plan to do that. Harris is overtly embracing communist principles, while Trump has come up with little more than fringe gimmicks.

America can – and must – do better.

