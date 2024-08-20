Kamala Harris Unveils Immigration Policy

Harris vows to provide “a roadmap to citizenship for the millions of undocumented workers…”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) released its party platform prior to this week’s quadrennial national convention in Chicago, Illinois. The ten-point document includes Democrat’s vision of a “21st century immigration system,” and challenges former president Donald Trump‘s handling of the issue while providing a different vision for American immigration policy.

The 1,836-word proposal, which denigrated numerous Trump-era policies relating specifically to the treatment of Illegal immigrants, often conflates legal and illegal immigration.

“Out of many, we are one,” the document begins. “That bedrock American idea has animated our country from its earliest days, inspiring people from every corner of the earth to participate in our great democratic experiment.”

While the document acknowledges that “our immigration system was broken long before President Trump came into office” it fails to expand on what exactly is problematic about how our current system functions, and instead immediately moves on to state that: “Immigrants are part of our families. They enrich our culture. They grow our food, care for our loved ones, serve in our armed forces, and provide critical health care services.”

***

Democratic Convention vs. Republican Convention pic.twitter.com/G8SexstM5V — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 20, 2024

***

Democrats’ platform promised to “provide a roadmap to citizenship for the millions of undocumented workers” who currently call America home, vowing to “eliminate unfair barriers to naturalization, reduce application backlogs, and make our immigration processes faster, more efficient, and less costly.”

Despite vice president Kamala Harris‘ multiple years serving as Joe Biden‘s “border czar,” to ostensibly address Democrat’s issues with the former administration’s policies, the document claims a Harris administration would “start by righting the wrongs of the Trump administration” – rescinding Trump’s “fabricated national emergency” to put an end to the construction of “an unnecessary, wasteful, and ineffective wall on the southern border.”

Harris also promised to “immediately terminate the Trump administration’s discriminatory travel and immigration bans that disproportionately impact Muslim, Arab, and African people” while supporting “legislation to ensure that no president can enact discriminatory bans ever again” as a part of “our fight to end systemic and structural racism in our country.”

Democrats also intend to “reinstate, expand, and streamline protections for Dreamers.”

***

RELATED | SOUTH CAROLINA JOINS STATES SEEKING TO BLOCK OBAMACARE FOR ILLEGALS

***

Trump’s attempts to rescind the Obama-era policy which allowed illegal immigrants who arrived as children to avoid deportation were held up court throughout most of his administration, but recent rulings against the program indicate a potential Harris administration may have to go through the legislature should they choose to fortify the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. FITSNews recently reported on the Biden administration’s bid to make all DACA recipients eligible for U.S. debt subsidized healthcare.

During Biden and Harris’ four years in office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have recorded more than 10 million illegal immigrant encounters nationwide, as well as two million known “got-aways” – border crossers who successfully evaded capture and entered the country.

While the DNC hailed “immigrants” for “building and sustaining” our “communities, our congregations and our schools,” Democrat mayors across the country have publicized their struggles to keep up with the immense burden millions of illegal immigrants place on city social services.

***

Democrat mayors Eric Adams of New York and Brandon Johnson of Chicago. (Via: Facebook)



Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson sounded the alarm, warning “we have roughly 15,000 people living in shelters, temporary shelters, here in Chicago … 27 shelters total and 4,500 children in our Chicago public schools system, needing health care.”

“It won’t just be the city of Chicago that won’t be able to maintain this mission,” Johnson warned. “It’s the entire country that is now at stake.”

New York mayor Eric Adams also broke party lines as his city’s public infrastructure began to crumble. Adams told New Yorkers the city had “a $12 billion deficit that we’re going to have to cut — every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us.”

Adams added that the city could be “destroyed” by the immigration crisis.

(Click to View)

Despite the clear consequences of mass migration on the ability of Democrat-run cities to provide public services, the party’s position is clear – immigration is America’s future.

“A 21st century immigration system that honors our values is an essential prerequisite not just to recovering from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, but to strengthening our democracy and guaranteeing America’s long-term economic competitiveness,” the platform concluded. “That’s why Democrats believe in improving and increasing opportunities for legal, permanent immigration.”

Although most Republican politicians campaign aggressively against illegal immigration, many within the GOP agree that (legal) immigration guarantees “America’s long-term economic competitiveness.”

With the latest data indicating that Americans reproduce at well below a replacement birth rate, immigration is the only way economic models built on the assumption that population will continuously expand can function absent a spike in American fertility.

Japan’s stagnant economy stands as an example of the fiscal havoc wrought on nations experiencing a sharp decline in fertility. Economic pressures have recently caused policymakers in Tokyo to double the amount of foreigners eligible for work visas.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

While culturally unified nations like Japan have proven themselves capable of implementing these economic resuscitation policies, it’s more likely Americans will be forced to watch unmitigated mass migration further erode their societal institutions.

In Japan, high value immigrants who have the ability to improve the nation’s economic standing are selectively allowed in.

In Europe and America, hordes of future wards of the state are allowed to overwhelm borders under the auspices of “refugee status” – despite voters electing officials who promise to restore law and order to their nation’s borders.

If this weren’t the case, the DNC wouldn’t have described the immigration system as “broken” only to paradoxically suggest a set of policies which would further entrench the illegal immigration industrial complex.

This is why Harris’ role of “border czar” is so unenviable. It’s impossible to claim that our immigration system isn’t “broken” … but it is also impossible for Harris to fix the system as it is broken by design and working exactly as intended.

Unfortunately, the DNC’s platform indicates that Harris wins the White House this November, the situation is likely to only get worse.

** HEADER PHOTO VIA GROK AI/DYLAN NOLAN **

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

