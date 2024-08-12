South Carolina Joins States Seeking To Block Obamacare For Illegals

“Yet another example of the Biden administration trying to do something it doesn’t have the authority to do…”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined a bevy of conservative attorneys general in seeking an injunction (.pdf) aiming to prevent 200,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients from receiving taxpayer funded healthcare.

DACA originated as an executive order issued by former president Barack Obama. It allows illegal immigrants who came to the country as children to apply for postponed deportation – and to obtain work permits for a period of two years.

The program is renewable so long as the applicant doesn’t break additional laws.

While the legality of DACA is set to be reviewed by the U.S. fifth circuit court of appeals after a district court ruled against the policy, federal rule-makers have nonetheless promulgated a new policy which would let DACA recipients benefit from another piece of Obama’s legacy… Obamacare.

The group of conservative attorneys general object to the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) expansion of the definition of “lawfully present” individuals to include DACA recipients – which in turn makes many of them eligible for Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage.

In a statement, Wilson said while he is “sympathetic to these people who didn’t choose to be brought here” the expansion is “yet another example of the Biden administration trying to do something it doesn’t have the authority to do.”

Biden… and Kamala Harris.

Wilson’s release estimated there were anywhere between 117,000 and 157,000 illegal aliens living in South Carolina – costing taxpayers an estimated $555 million to $756 million per year.

The bid for an injunction – which is being led by Kansas attorney general Kris Kobach – asked the court to postpone the implementation of the rule pending a judgment on the legality of the policy change.

“DACA recipients are, by definition, unlawfully present in the United States,” the pleading noted. “Indeed, eligibility for DACA requires unlawful presence in the United States; DHS has merely deferred immigration enforcement action against DACA recipients based on its assertion of prosecutorial discretion.”

Should Donald Trump retake the White House, his administration may try again to rescind DACA. Trump’s first attempt to do so was rejected by the U.S. supreme court, which found his justification to be violative of the Administrative Procedure Act.

THE FILING…

(U.S. Courts)

