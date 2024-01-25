Texas Governor Asserts State’s Right To Secure The Border

The federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the States.”

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Texas governor Greg Abbott asserted his constitutional right to prevent an invasion of his state caused by the failure of the federal government to secure its southern border.

“Under President Biden’s lawless border policies, more than six million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border in just three years,” Abbott said in a statement. “That is more than the population of 33 different states in this country.”

“This illegal refusal to protect the states has inflicted unprecedented harm on people all across the United States” Abbott continued.

Recent proclamations by political leaders who are diametrically opposed to Abbott on many ideological issues echoed his concerns.

Mayors Eric Adams of New York and Brandon Johnson of Chicago. (Via: Facebook)

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson recently sounded the immigration alarm on CNN, telling the nation “we have roughly 15,000 people living in shelters, temporary shelters, here in Chicago … 27 shelters total and 4,500 children in our Chicago public schools system, needing health care.”

“It won’t just be the city of Chicago that won’t be able to maintain this mission,” Johnson warned. “It’s the entire country that is now at stake.”

New York mayor Eric Adams also broke party lines as his city’s public infrastructure began to crumble. In a recent speech, Adams pulled no punches telling New Yorkers the city had “a $12 billion deficit that we’re going to have to cut — every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us”

Adams added that the city could be “destroyed” by the immigration crisis.

FITSNews visited the US/Mexico Border in July, 2023

Abbott’s proclamation comes after weeks of sparring with the federal government over the state’s ability to erect concertina-wire barricades on its border in areas frequently beached by illegal aliens.

U.S. president Joe Biden has repeatedly ordered his border patrol officials to remove the wire – thus facilitating their illegal entry.

“The Biden administration has repeatedly cut wire that Texas installed to stop illegal crossings, opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants,” said Andrew Mahaleris, a spokesperson for Abbott. “The absence of razor wire and other deterrence strategies encourages migrants to make unsafe and illegal crossings between ports of entry, while making the job of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers more dangerous and difficult.”

The issue made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled 5-4 to vacate an injunction which had previously barred federal officials from cutting wire placed by state officials.

Conservative justices Roberts and Barrett sided with liberal Justices Kagan, Sotomayor and Brown Jackson – Via: U.S. Supreme Court

Abbott’s statement in response to the ruling was unequivocal in its assertion that Texas has the legal right to enforce its border.

“James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and the other visionaries who wrote the U.S. Constitution foresaw that states should not be left to the mercy of a lawless president who does nothing to stop external threats like cartels smuggling millions of illegal immigrants across the border,” he said.

Abbott pointed to the Constitution saying, “that is why the framers included both Article IV Section 4, which promises that the federal government ‘shall protect each [State] against invasion.'”

He also cited the third clause of Article I Section 10, which acknowledges “the state’s sovereign interest in protecting their borders.”

“The failure of the Biden administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV Section 4 has triggered Article I Section 10 Clause Three, which reserves to this state the right of self-defense,” Abbott said. “For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I Section 10 Clause Three to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself.”

“That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statues to the contrary,” Abbott added. “The Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other Texas personnel are acting on that authority, as well as state law, to secure the Texas border.”

This is what national suicide looks like. pic.twitter.com/HCrExhVy8i — real Anthony Aguero (@AgueroForTexas) January 20, 2024

Texas Congressman Chip Roy agreed the state has a solemn duty under the Constitution to protect its citizens.

“There is no exception to that, and if the Supreme Court wants to ignore that truth, which a slim majority did, Texas leaders still have the duty to defend their people,” Roy told Fox News

Roy didn’t mince words, telling the national audience the situation is “like, if someone’s breaking into your house, and the court says, ‘Oh, sorry. You can’t defend yourself.’ What do you tell the court? You tell the court to go to hell, you defend yourself and then figure it out later.”

Abbott has friends outside of Texas too, South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson released a statement affirming his support of the governor.

“We fully support Texas in its fight,” Wilson said. “There is a crisis at our southern border, and it must be secured.”

South Carolina governor Henry McMaster previously committed S.C. National Guard troops to defend the southern border, saying at the time that “the safety and security of South Carolinians require that we stop the drug cartels, criminals, and terrorists from entering our country to peddle their poison.”

Members of the S.C. Freedom Caucus called on McMaster to publicly reaffirm his support for the governor in a statement released today.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was the first governor to announce he was supporting Abbott.

Oklahoma stands with Texas. https://t.co/67VzVEfEv1 — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) January 24, 2024

The massive policy failures that have facilitated the American border crisis have also been foisted onto the rest of the Western world.

The Netherlands experienced its highest net migration figure in two decades in 2022, while the Italian island of Lampedusa struggled to deal with 12,000 illegal immigrants (double the island’s population) arriving over the span of one week.

According to a November 24, 2023 report in The Wall Street Journal, the Swedish government has blamed its rising crime rate on the failure of migrant communities to integrate, while the German government cites hundreds of thousands of unemployed refugees in explaining its diminished economic output figures.

The invasion of Lampedusa in the last few days spells catastrophe for the EU and for us.



I warned them all in 2015 but no-one listened.



These young men must be sent back or millions more will come.



pic.twitter.com/n6djz4qmGg — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 18, 2023

The coalition pushing these open borders policies come from a number of political corners – corporatists, partisan Democrats and globalists, all working in concert to flood the West with illegal immigrants.

Corporatists see a constant influx of unskilled labor as essential in keeping production costs low. The Republican mega-donor Koch brothers have waged a multi-year campaign to engender support for the policies that would grant amnesty to illegal immigrants.

The Koch Brothers (and their fellow monied corporatists) exert enormous control over many of our nation’s “conservative” lawmakers, as is evidenced by Republican lawmakers stymieing of former U.S. president Donald Trump‘s attempts to pass border reform while Republicans held the House, Senate and the White House.

Partisan Democrats are equally interested in importing massive numbers of illegal immigrants to bolster their future electoral prospects.

NY Congresswoman Clarke (D) saying the quiet part out loud about the border:



"I need more people in my district just for redistricting purposes." pic.twitter.com/bbDss7cnls — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2024

Perhaps the most frightening part of this open borders coalition are the globalists – the class of individuals whose vision of the future is truly post-national.

A homogeneous global order is impossible in a world compromised of strong sovereign nations.

As mayors Adams and Johnson correctly warned, however, these policies are on a course to literally “destroy” our nation, a necessary step in ushering in a post-national future.

These individuals see our representative democracy and Republic of sovereign states as an obstacle to their ability to technocratically control the Western world through NGO‘s, control of capital markets, and international institutions like the EU and WHO.

UN Refugee Commissioner argues for more illegal immigration at 2024 Davos WEF Summit

All of this is deeply disturbing, a genuine threat to the stability of our country in coming years, and a call to action for those who’d like to have a functional Western world to leave to our children.

It is incumbent on leaders at the local, state and federal levels to everything in their power to reverse course before this travesty further endangers our future.

Greg Abbott’s bold assertion of the inalienable rights of the state to protect its citizens may be the first step towards realizing this reversal.

Count on FITSNews for continued coverage of America’s escalating border crisis …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

