Murdaugh Retrial, Mica Miller Update And A New Church Scandal – Week In Review 8/17/2024

Six-and-a-half months ago, convicted killer Alex Murdaugh failed to get a new trial on the basis of jury tampering allegations leveled by his attorneys against former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill.

Now, this controversial decision will be revisited by the South Carolina supreme court…

Earlier this week, as exclusively reported by our media outlet, newly installed chief justice John Kittredge and his colleagues agreed to hear Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial – proceedings which could potentially take place as soon as December of this year.

Will Murdaugh prevail? Or will he have to wait and make his case before the U.S. fourth circuit court of appeals?

I joined our research director Jenn Wood to discuss the latest Murdaugh developments…

Jenn and I also discussed the latest in the Mica Miller saga – which despite a recent court settlement is still careening forward on multiple civil, criminal and legislative fronts.

No wonder one of the key players in this still-unfolding drama is so desperate to seize control of its narrative…

Finally, I reported on a major church scandal brewing within one of the oldest, most conservative religious denominations in the entire nation: The Associate Reformed Presbyterian (ARP) church. There, scurrilous claims against a former pastor have led to charges of an institutional cover-up – as well as counter-allegations of a multi-million dollar power grab.

As I noted on this episode, dozens of churches, thousands of worshippers and millions of dollars are at stake.

