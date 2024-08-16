Missing Florida Woman Found Safe In Allendale County

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A three-day search for a Florida woman who went missing in one of the more remote, rural regions of South Carolina is over… with Palmetto State law enforcement officials announcing that 27-year-old Jessica Rapsys had been found alive.

In a press release issued on Friday (August 16, 2024) on behalf of the Allendale County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that Rapsys had been located “safe” in Allendale County.

Rapsys had last been seen in the Allendale area on the evening of August 13, 2024 – sometime between 7:30 – 8:00 p.m. EST. She was on her way to visit her aunt, reportedly, but “got lost while on her way.”

“Her aunt was trying to meet her halfway, but Jessica never showed up,” a missing persons flyer posted in the aftermath of Rapsys’ disappearance noted.

A frantic search began on Tuesday evening at approximately 9:15 p.m. EDT, after Rapsys’ vehicle was discovered by authorities with the keys still inside it near Martin, S.C. – an unincorporated community centered approximately four miles northeast of the South Carolina-Georgia border. Rapsys’ vehicle was discovered near the railroad tracks on private property belonging to Creek Plantation, a 14,000-acre horse, cattle and timber concern which straddles the banks of the Savannah.

Her vehicle was still “warm,” according to police… but Rapsys was nowhere to be found.

Three helicopters – including two U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) aircraft stationed at the nearbyMis Savannah River Site – searched for five-and-a-half hours for Rapsys on Wednesday to no avail. The search continued through Friday when it was announced shortly before noon that she had been located.

The press release noted, “The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone who helped with the search, including: the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Department of Energy Savannah River Site Security Services, and the owners of Creek Plantation.”

“Finding Jessica was a team effort,” Allendale County sheriff James Freeman said in a statement. “We all worked together and did not give up hope.”

Rapsys is being transported to a local hospital where she will be evaluated and provided any necessary medical treatment.

Rapsys’ family released a brief statement through SLED, extending their “deepest thanks to everyone who helped find Jessica.” The statement added that the family was requesting “privacy at this time.”

