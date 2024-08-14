Prioleau Alexander: Christian Nationalism

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The latest Baba Yaga for the far left is “the rise of Christian nationalism.”

They may have a point… it’s a scary bunch, and it would be embarrassing as hell to have the Republic fall to a bunch of well-regulated altar guilds and chancel choirs.

I’ve always assumed I must be a “Christian nationalist” myself, so I figured I’d look into what makes me so scary. Fortunately, I found Andrew Whitehead, who has written a book on the subject. He brought me up to speed, stating the following things as fact:

***

*** Christian nationalism does not want a government for the people by the people. It wants a government for a particular people, by a particular people. Namely, politically and religiously conservative white American Christians.

This was news to me. What I thought I wanted was government that revolves around the Constitution, where the Ten Commandments are considered good and positive ideas. If the candidate running is a Christian and agrees with that, I’m in. If the candidate is a Rastafarian, I’m in.

***

*** The anti-democratic propensities of Christian nationalism preserve the unequal access to the political process enjoyed by white, natural-born, conservative Christian citizens. Moves to expand who can pull the levers of power imperils this access. Therefore, Christian nationalism will discard democracy, if necessary.

Well, I admit we don’t think much of democracy, but that’s because it’s an ancient Greek form of government. It’s safe to say we stand pretty fast with America’s Constitutional Republic – given it was Christian nationalists who invented it.

***

***

That said, I’m confused about my unequal access to political process. Are we talking about voting? And the idea that thousands of impoverished minorities are living in shanties in the Francis Marion Forest, and can’t get an ID? Because there are exactly zero of those, I’d say access to voting is pretty equal — especially since anyone who has trouble getting to the voting booth can request an absentee ballot.

Maybe he’s talking about the winning of political races? Gotta admit, until the creation of Single Member Districts, whites Americans certainly had the advantage. Now in 2024, blacks make up 12.3 percent of America, and hold 13 percent of the seats in the House. That seems a tad equal, doesn’t it?

***

***

As for Whites, we make up 63.8 percent of the population, and hold 73 percent of the seats in the House — which would seem unfair, until you eliminate all the white Democrats who aren’t practicing Christians (or apparently don’t allow their faith to ever enter into their thinking). That would knock us down to about 36 percent. I’m pretty sure the Republic can survive that sort of disagreement ratio.

***

***Comfort with violence is a natural byproduct of Christian nationalism’s obsession with power. At times, the only way to get people to do what they should—as God commanded—is with the use (or threat) of force.

Can’t argue with that one. On the other hand, the BLM/ANTIFA rioters could barely get a good looting in before it was time to sing another hymn or attend a communion service.

***

***A desire for strict ethno-racial boundaries around who is a “true” American, where non-white and non-natural born citizens are viewed as unworthy of full participation in American civic life.

A South Carolinian wouldn’t be able to argue against that stance, except for the pesky fact we Christian nationalists elected (and re-elected) the only black Republican U.S. senator in the entire nation.

***

***Now, many Americans believe Christianity played an important role in the founding period or that the founding fathers were religious in one way or another. No reputable historian disputes these claims.

Well, if “no reputable historian disputes these claims,” what’s the point?

***

***However, Christian nationalism… views this particular expression of Christianity as the undisputed framework of the U.S. and wants all levels of the government to preserve that framework.

Ah! That’s the point! Yes, I adamantly reject the idea of a government that uses the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule to guide its direction. We should err more towards atheism, where everyone is just a meat puppet, and there is no greater good than our personal desires.

***

***

***Survey after survey show between 15-20 percent of Americans strongly embrace the tenets of Christian nationalism, while another one-third support it, albeit less fervently.

Good Lord, this article keeps beating itself into the ground. It’s 20 percent (at best) versus 80 percent? We’re talking about Americans here, not Spartans fighting the Persians at the Gates of Fire. What in the hell is the 20 percent gonna do? Send Congress a strongly worded letter? Do one of those stupid Internet petitions?

***

***Americans who embrace Christian nationalism want to ensure the country does not turn its back on God.

This is scary? Would it be better if the U.S. government broke up with God like Joe Biden broke up with America — via a tweet?

Dear God, Although all of Western civilization is based on Judeo-Christian ethics, and all the laws regarding morality issues like murder, rape, and pedophilia derive from your teaching, we gotta end this toxic relationship. We’ve decided to switch over to Allah, because his teachings will allow us to have more fun. You know, legalized murder, rape, and pedophilia — but especially murder. We need to invest more time in murdering gays, lesbians, and Jews.

***

*** Christian nationalism is also closely linked to believing true American patriots may have to resort to physical violence in order to save the U.S.

Well, okay… I guess it was okay to be a volunteer warrior inspired by Christian nationalism during the Revolution, the French and Indian Wars, the Barbary Wars, the War of 1812, WWI, WWII, the Gulf Wars, and the War in Afghanistan… but now violently fighting to save America is a no-go?

Should we identify all the Christians in the military, and if they have a patriotic sticker on their car, go full Minority Report and pin future-crimes on them?

***

***

***Americans who embrace Christian nationalism are more likely to:

Deny voter suppression is a problem.

(It’s not).

Believe it is “too easy to vote in the US.”

(In states where no ID is required, it is).

Believe voter fraud is rampant.

(In states where no ID is required, it is).

Support having a civics test in order to vote.

(I do, on par with the one below).

Quiz:

How does the government pay for the programs they create?

Who fought in the American Revolution?

Name one member of Congress.

There are millions of Americans—left and right—who’d fail this test. These people are too far removed from what our government does to have a say in what our government does.

Anyway… for those remotely interested, I’ll tell you what a real supporter of Christian Nationalism is:

A Christian, who believes Judeo-Christian ethics should be considered when making laws. A person who is proud to be an American, because of what our nation stands for.

If you read history, you’ll encounter lots of them. Like, virtually every living American from 1776 until the progressives, globalists and Deep State operatives began to seize power – a process which began sometime around 1963, when the CIA murdered JFK.

***

