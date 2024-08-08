Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Well, I’m excited to report I got to interview a gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform about what’s happening in the world today. It seems to me us conservatives continue to lose at everything, and the Leftists are continuing their Charlie Sheenian streak of “winning,” so I wanted some more insight.

Me: Wow, how about that Last Supper thing in the Olympics? You gotta be on-point and committed to piss off two billion people in a 5-minute period.

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: What are you whining about? It was a celebration of the painting “The Festival of the Gods.”

Me: Can’t you see where some people thought it looked a lot like the painting of the Last Supper?

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: That’s because you people view everything through the lens of hate.

Me: Here are the two paintings side-by-side, with the photo of the perverts. What do you see?

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: There are zero similarities. No one did anything to offend Christians. Nothing.

Me: Like, no one noticed a Christian might see similarities? Not one person? Not even an intern getting coffee and lube for the actors? The whole “seated behind a table” with the focus on the person in the center? No inside jokes about how this will piss off Christians?

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: It demonstrated inclusivity.

Me: Not to me and a couple billion other people, but okay.

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: Christianity is a religion of hate.

Me: Example?

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: Duh. The Crusades.

Me: I think we’ve got that Medieval era aggression out of our system.

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: All hate, all the time.

Me: Does it matter that the organizers literally apologized for it being based on The Last Supper? And that the video has damn near been scrubbed from the Internet?

***

***

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: Probably because they were afraid of the violence you Christians are so well-known for.

Me: Got it. What are your thoughts on Google excluding Donald Trump from the search “attempted assassination of?” The auto-fill feature lists Ronald Reagan, Harry Truman, Teddy Roosevelt, Gerald Ford, Bob Marley, and Robert Fico. Who the hell is Robert Fico? And when did someone try to assassinate Truman?

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: Did it auto-fill Hitler in the list?

Me: I didn’t see Hitler listed.

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: Well, Trump is literally Hitler, so that’s why.

Me: Does it matter it’s the biggest news story in the past eight years?

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: Literally Hitler.

Me: Got it. Tell me about the KAMELA WAS NEVER THE BORDER CZAR thing the media keeps reporting.

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: She wasn’t.

Me: Does it matter that President Biden literally said of her appointment, “She’s the most qualified person to do it, to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle [Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador], and the countries that are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks – stemming the migration to our southern border.”

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: That doesn’t say “Border Czar.”

Me: It doesn’t mean she’s in charge of the border? And never said she wasn’t, even as 11 million illegals poured across the border in three-and-a-half years?

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: You’re xenophobic, and hate immigrants.

Me: I just think a country needs a border, and a shared language and culture. We’re the only nation in the world without those.

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: Like, straight male culture? You’re homophobic, too.

***

***

Me: Let’s move on—there seems to be a battle whine among the Left that Donald Trump was nicked by a piece of glass, not a bullet. Does that matter?

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: Hell, yes!

Me: Why? We know bullets were flying past him, and someone was trying to kill him. One attendee died, and two were hospitalized. Does it matter the glass teleprompter wasn’t hit?

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: We should’ve been given a report from his doctors about what caused his injuries, and what the treatment was!

Me: They should tell you they applied a Neosporin and a Band-Aid?

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: You’re MAGA trash.

Me: Fair enough. What do you think about Biden’s plans to change how the Supreme Court operates?

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: It’s about time!

Me: So it worked for 240 years, but broke in the past eight?

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: It’s never worked! It’s a bunch of old white men telling women what they can do with their bodies.

Me: Do you mean four white guys, one black man, one black woman, one Hispanic woman, and two white women?

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: You see how unbalanced it is?

Me: Based on the per capita number of people who qualify for that job, it actually seems kinda balanced, no?

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: The court needs to be reformed!

Me: Does that mean two branches of the co-equal form of our government are more equal than the other?

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: Yes. It needs to be half women.

Me: Well, it is… as close to half as it can be, based on nine justices. The one extra male is Clarence Thomas.

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: He’s a racist.

Me: What do you think of Hezbollah using a drone to fire a rocket into a kids’ recreation area and murdering 12 Israeli children?

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: They’re fighting for their lives! The Jews are committing genocide on their people.

Me: Umm, that’s Hamas. Hezbollah is the Beirut-based terrorist group. They are not at war with Israel. And the rocket was made in Iran.

***

Where should you invest your political capital? Our Palmetto Political Stock Index has got you covered!

***

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: You’re Islamophobic.

Me: Got it. Well, lemmie wrap up. What do you think of the reporter who said about Disney’s child sex abuses: “DeSantis wasn’t wrong, but we’re so tribal now, the left will overlook child f–king if the guy from the wrong party calls it out.”

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: Oh, defending the Don’t-Say-Gay law, now? Typical far-right BS.

Me: He also said, “Because it must be pointed out that when the evil governor of Florida was saying the exact same thing about kids and creepy stuff at Disney that liberals now find intolerable at Nickelodeon, he was dismissed as a hick and a bigot.”

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: What a joke. Who said that? Matt Walsh? Ben Shapiro?

Me: Umm, no. That would be Bill Maher. He also said, “As one of the few people in the public eye who’s gone through life and never had kids, someone has to tell me, why am I always having to defend them? I don’t even like kids. But I also think it’s every adult’s job to protect them.”

Gender-fluid XI/ZE carbon-based lifeform: Bill Maher hates Minor-Attracted-Persons, which is not a crime. He’s literally Hitler.

Alright, that’s all the time we have to catch up on the news today— so let me wrap up with this quote: “If Democrats were simply stupid, the laws of probability would dictate that at least some of the decisions would be good for America.”

The late Joseph McCarthy … apparently a misunderstood visionary who was simply a man before his time.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of four books: ‘You Want Fries With That?,’ ‘Dispatches Along the Way,’ ‘Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?‘ and ‘They Don’t Call It The Submission Process For Nothing.’

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

