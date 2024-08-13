Tropical Storm Debby: Assessing Damage, Accessing Assistance

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina’s disaster management agencies are continuing to assess the widespread damage caused by Tropical Storm Debby as thousands of Palmetto State residents begin a long road to recovery.

People like Daufuskie Island resident R.J. Vinson are looking at destruction and debris all around them and wondering what to do – and who they can call to help them clean it up.

“We have a real problem here on Daufuskie Island and I am just trying to solve it as best I can,” Vinson said. “The Driftwood Cottages at the former Melrose Resort have been falling into the sea for years now and the trash is just unconscionable.”

Vinson provided FITSNews with photos of the problem area in the aftermath of the storm…

***

Daufuskie after Debby – Provided Daufuskie after Debby – Provided Daufuskie after Debby – Provided

***

“I don’t know what laws govern this and what organizations could help,” Vinson said.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) is offering guidance for Palmetto state residents as it relates to reporting damages, beginning cleanup and accessing resources for recovery.

***

REPORT DAMAGE…

A vehicle is caught in flood waters after a roadway collapses in the South Carolina Lowcountry during Tropical Storm Debby. (Facebook)

SCEMD is asking residents to report property damage via the SC Emergency Manager mobile app, which can be downloaded on the agency website.

As disaster recovery efforts get underway, SCEMD is also offering the following guidance:

Document and File Insurance Claims: Before beginning cleanup efforts, document all damage. Take photos and keep receipts for any related expenses. File claims before beginning clean-up. Disposal of Damaged Items: Remove and discard items that cannot be washed or disinfected. Consult with your local waste management services for appropriate trash and debris disposal options. Cleanup Assistance: Crisis Cleanup, a non-profit organization, coordinates local volunteers to assist with storm recovery. For free help with debris cleanup and removal, call 1-844-965-1386. Safe Cleaning Practices: Most common household cleaning supplies can be used to clean up. Follow the directions on the product labels. Be sure to thoroughly clean all hard surfaces that came into contact with storm surge or floodwaters. Safety Precautions: Stay clear of dangling power lines, and exercise caution when clearing fallen trees, as they may be entangled with wires. Wear sturdy shoes or boots, protective eyewear, a helmet, and work gloves to protect yourself from debris. Keep a first aid kit handy for minor injuries, and seek medical attention for serious injuries. Hiring Licensed Contractors: For professional help, ensure you hire a licensed contractor. Visit the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation’s website at llr.sc.gov and click on “LOOK UP A LICENSE” to verify credentials.

***

FEDERAL ASSISTANCE…

Joe Biden addresses FEMA leaders. (The White House)

U.S. president Joe Biden signed an emergency declaration in anticipation of the storm on August 4, 2024 – making South Carolina eligible for federal recovery relief. Individuals can review options for federal assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Don’t bank on the feds to ride to the rescue, though.

Maggie Knox – a storm-tested hurricane veteran who survived both Charley and Ian – has observed the federal agency acting as more of a hinderance than a help.

“Honestly, at this point, my best advice is to not count on FEMA,” she said.

Knox stressed the importance of preparedness and local volunteer coalitions.

“It’s the federal government,” Knox said. “You’re gonna have to be patient and bug the hell out of them. Even then, it may very well be useless.”

***

PERSONAL RECOVERY…

No matter how you come out of it, massive storms like Debby are disasters – traumatic events that can scar our psyches as well as our properties. If you or a loved one are experiencing distress related to a disaster, call 800-985-5590, text TalkWithUs to 66745 or visit DisasterDistress.samhsa.gov.

FEMA offers information for helping children cope at www.fema.gov/children-and-disasters.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters’. Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

