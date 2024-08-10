RJ May Probe, Suspicious Greenwood Death, Murdaugh Podcast Drama – Week In Review 8/10/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

While a ton of our coverage over the past week was devoted to Tropical Storm Debby – which continues to impact South Carolina and her neighboring states – we kept this edition of our Week in Review program tightly focused on the stories driving the news cycle.

At the top of that list? Our coverage of the saga of South Carolina state representative RJ May III.

For those of you who missed it, on Monday I reported that a search warrant had been executed at May’s home by agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) special investigations unit (HSI). The following day, I reported that the focus of the investigation involving May was related to allegations of “child exploitation” – specifically allegations tied to child sex abuse materials (or “CSAM”), more commonly known as child pornography.

Our coverage of this story has drawn some interesting responses, but count on us to follow the facts wherever they lead – be it toward criminal charges against May or, conversely, in the direction of his exoneration.

In other news, our Andy Fancher – who is handling the May story for us – provided an update on a murder mystery he’s been tracking in Greenwood County, S.C. The unsolved death of 19-year-old Tyrell Wallace has spawned all manner of conversation – and conspiracy theories – on social media.

Andy breaks down what we know for sure versus what’s being pontificated about online…

On the judicial front, Jenn Wood and I discussed the disastrous legacy of former S.C. circuit court judge Bentley Price – whose accommodation of violent criminals and coziness with certain members of the bench has set the integrity of the judicial branch of government in South Carolina back years. Jenn and I also dove into a bizarre new podcast with a tangential connection to the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga – and then briefly discussed the latest developments in that case.

Last but not least, our Dylan Nolan – who has been a proverbial toxophilite when it comes to hitting the mark on his political predictions – sat down with me to discuss the latest developments in the 2024 presidential election. That includes his big report on ‘Stolen Valor’ allegations against Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ newly minted running mate, Minnesota governor Tim Walz.

Thanks once again to everyone who tuned in this week and please remember, your support drives everything we do here at FITSNews. As we continue seeking truth and holding those in power accountable – please consider subscribing today!

