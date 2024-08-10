Lowcountry Flooding: More Evacuations Urged

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As floodwaters from Tropical Storm Debby‘s aftermath continue to choke waterways in the South Carolina Lowcountry, another Palmetto State county dealing with river flooding is urging citizens in harm’s way to evacuate.

According to an alert issued just before noon on Saturday (August 10, 2024), Colleton County Fire-Rescue is urging citizens living along the Edisto River to evacuate immediately.

“The Edisto River is currently at 16.89 feet and is projected to go to 17 feet (or higher) tonight,” a warning posted to the agency’s website noted. “Residents along the Edisto River east of Stokes Bridge and south of Givhans to the Camp Buddy community should evacuate.”

At 11:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday, a reading from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) revealed the Edisto near Givhans had entered a “major flood stage” – rising to a height of 16.93 feet.

According to first responders, a shelter has been established at Saint George Middle School (600 Minus Street, St. George).

Prior to issuing Saturday’s evacuation warning, the agency urged residents to refrain from driving around barricades or attempting to navigate flood waters.

“There are numerous roads that are closed along with all of the boat landings,” the warning noted. “We have multiple agencies and personnel assisting folks along the river. We cannot be everywhere at one time. Heed all warnings, look out for each other, and stay safe.”

Colleton County sheriff’s office deputies echoed those warnings, noting they were receiving “multiple reports of citizens driving around barricades and disregarding the warnings of driving through standing water.”

“Don’t become a statistic!” the sheriff’s office noted in a social media post. “Having to rescue sightseers from the waters could slow down our response to other emergencies and tie up our resources. Additional personnel have been brought in due to the amount of folks disregarding the barricades.”

Yesterday, officials in Bamberg County – which borders Colleton County to the northwest – called for evacuations along the Edisto River. Officials there issued a “code red alert” for citizens living along an eight-mile stretch of the river.

In neighboring Charleston County, emergency management officials have been continually monitoring the Edisto River.

“Residents in the area near the Edisto River should closely monitor water levels and be prepared to relocate to higher ground if necessary,” the Charleston County sheriff’s office noted.

Our media outlet – which has tracked Debby from the very beginning – has been sounding the alarm on rising river levels for several days.

Colleton County emergency responders conducting a floodwater rescue. (Colleton Fire-Rescue)

“Having already endured significant flash flooding from Debby, coastal Palmetto State counties must now contend with rising waters as these rivers try to absorb the downpours dumped inland,” I noted on Thursday.

The Yadkin-Pee Dee basin in particular – which experienced significant flooding during Hurricane Florence six years ago – was inundated with rainfall this week, which could cause similar flooding events in the days to come.

Those of you interested in tracking river levels in the Palmetto State should consult this page, maintained by USGS.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

