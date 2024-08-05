Search Warrant Served On South Carolina Lawmaker

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) special investigations unit (HSI) are investigating a sitting member of the South Carolina House of Representatives in connection with an unspecified ongoing inquiry, multiple sources familiar with the probe have confirmed to this media outlet.

As part of that investigation, HSI agents – accompanied by S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents – reportedly executed a search warrant on the West Columbia, S.C. home of state representative R.J. May III early Monday morning (August 5, 2024).

What were they seeking? What did they find?

Details regarding the focus of the HSI inquiry were not immediately available. And as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Monday morning, the scene surrounding May’s home had been cleared.

The West Columbia, S.C. home of S.C. state representative R.J. May III. (Andrew Fancher/ FITSNews)

May is a second-term member of the S.C. House of Representatives and the former vice chairman of the S.C. Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative lawmakers which dealt the Palmetto State’s ruling uniparty a surprising setback during this spring’s primary elections. He is also the president of Ivory Tusk Consulting, a South Carolina-based political consulting firm which advises multiple members of the Freedom Caucus.

Messages to May were not immediately returned. Obviously, as soon as we receive anything from him we will be sure to pass it along to our audience.

Stay with FITSNews as we learn more about this developing situation …

