Democratic Veep Pick Accused Of ‘Stolen Valor’

The race to define U.S. vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris‘ newly minted running mate is on, and while a seemingly coordinated barrage of legacy media outlets have touted Minnesota governor Tim Walz‘s “folksy demeanor” – his military record has come under withering scrutiny from multiple members of the military community.

Walz served in the Army National Guard for 25 years – retiring in 2005 just months before his first congressional campaign. According to Republican vice presidential pick (and U.S. Marine Crops veteran) J.D. Vance, Walz’s retirement was an effort to avoid an imminent combat deployment.

“When the United States of America asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it,” Vance said at a recent campaign event. “I did what they asked me to do, and I did it honorably and I’m very proud of that service. When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, you know what he did? He dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him.”

101st Airborne Division Helicopters during Operation Iraqi Freedom (Via: Sgt. Luis Lazzara/United States Army)

Minnesota woodworker and former National Guard soldier J.R. Salzman, who deployed to Iraq on the tour Walz would have participated in, took to X to denounce the governor.

“I served in the Minnesota National Guard with him,” Salzman wrote. “He literally abandoned us when we were about to be deployed to Iraq. He’s a coward and should be treated as such.”

Retired Minnesota Guard command sergeant major Thomas Behrends told the New York Post he was forced to assume Walz’s role as the deployment loomed.

“I needed to hit the ground running and take care of the troops — and tell them we were going to war,” he told the paper.

Behrends spoke negatively of senior enlisted personnel leaving their unit prior to a deployment, saying “for a guy in that position to quit is cowardice.”

Command sergeant major Thomas Behrends serving in Iraq. (Thomas Behrends)

There has also been controversy surrounding Walz’s claims of having left the Army a command sergeant major. A command sergeant major is the most senior enlisted member of a color-bearing Army unit, and while Walz was promoted to the rank, lieutenant colonel Kristen Augé told Newsweek Walz left the Army as a master sergeant “because he did not complete additional coursework at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy.”

Soldiers who do not complete the requisite coursework to attain their ranks are automatically demoted, but Walz has consistently published campaign material indicating he was discharged as a command sergeant major.

As if all of this wasn’t sufficiently troubling for the newly minted Democratic No. 2, Walz is also facing scrutiny for having repeatedly insinuated that he had seen combat.

Gov. @Tim_Walz: I spent 25 years in the Army and I hunt. I’ve been voting for common sense legislation that protects the Second Amendment, but we can do background checks. We can research the impacts of gun violence. We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war,… pic.twitter.com/3IVaXi2RP2 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 6, 2024

“We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at,” Walz said during a speech pushing gun control that the Harris campaign promoted on X earlier this week.

CNN fact-checker Tom Foreman disputed these claims on live television, saying there was “no evidence that at any time Governor Walz was in the position of being shot at, and some of his language could easily be seen to suggest that he was.”

“So that is absolutely false when he said that about gun rights out there,” Foreman added.

Walz is also facing scrutiny for implying he deployed to Afghanistan. A 2006 press release issued by his congressional campaign referred to him as “a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom.” He was also pictured campaigning for former Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry holding a sign identifying himself as an “Enduring Freedom Veteran for Kerry.”

Tim Walz campaigns for John Kerry with an “Enduring Freedom Veteran’s for Kerry” sign (@BennyJohnson)

When Washington Free Beacon reporter and self-proclaimed “never Trumper” David Thul asked Walz’s staffers about the claims in 2009, one staffer told Thul she was “not aware” Walz had served in Afghanistan – while another “acknowledged that constituents could get the false impression” he had served there.

Walz was stationed in Italy during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Walz has also worn ball-caps sporting the insignia of the U.S. Army Special Forces, which has drawn the consternation of a number of members of this elite force’s online community.

Hey @Tim_Walz, this you? Do you often wear our crest even though you were only National Guard with zero deployments, never went through SFAS or the Q course, and by all accounts never even worked with Special Forces?



Stolen valor much? pic.twitter.com/5Jw0ebCk7I — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) August 7, 2024

“For those of you saying it’s just a hat. It is not just a hat,” wrote X user Green Beret Nap Time.

“Anyone who has served knows that you do not wear the hat of a unit you were not a part of while you served,” he added. “You wouldn’t wear a Vietnam Veteran hat if you were not a Vietnam Veteran. This is no different.”

While surrogates for the Harris-Walz campaign have emphasized Walz’s decades of service in rebutting the claims stolen valor, the campaign itself quietly tweaked the language on its website this morning. Walz’s bio previously termed the governor a “retired Command Sergeant Major in the Army National Guard,” but now says Walz “served as a command sergeant major.”

As of this writing, Walz’s gubernatorial bio still describes him as “Command Sergeant Major Walz.”

